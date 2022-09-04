DAWN.COM Logo

‘Hub’ becomes 35th district of Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 07:35am

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Saturday notified Hub district, taking the total number of districts in the province to 35.

The new district has been carved after the bifurcation of Lasbela district. The decision in this regard was taken by the provincial cabinet two months back.

A notification issued by Board of Revenue said, “Under Section 6 of Balochistan Land Revenue Act, 1967(Act XVII of 1967), the government of Balochistan is pleased to create a new district to be called Hub with headquarters at Hub by dividing/bifurcating the existing district Lasbela.”

The new district comprises Hub, Dureji and Sonmiani (Winder) subdivisions, and the modified Lasbela now comprises Bela, Uthal and Kanraj subdivisions with headquarters at Uthal.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Local Government Minister Mohammad Saleh Bhootani and MNA Aslam Bhootani welcomed the decision, which they said was a long-standing demand of locals.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2022

M Emad
Sep 04, 2022 01:49pm
BLA very active in Hub area.
