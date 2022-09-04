DAWN.COM Logo

Huge python killed in AJK

Tariq Naqash Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 07:44am
A villager carries the dead python.—Dawn
MUZAFFARABAD: A more than 15-foot-long Indian python was killed by villagers in a suburban area of Mirpur after it tried to swallow a goat, a wildlife official said on Saturday.

Mohammad Sajid, assistant director of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) wildlife and fisheries department, told Dawn a man was grazing his flock along a water channel in the Chittar Parri area at about 5pm on Friday when he noticed that the python was trying to eat one of his goats.

The man, identified as Mohammad Faisal, immediately phoned fellow villagers, many of whom reached the site within 20 minutes, the official said. “In their attempt to free the goat from python’s grip, the villagers hit it with wooden rods, ultimately killing the reptile,” he said.

Some India pythons (P. molurus) regularly exceed 10 feet, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. “Despite their large size, some of these species survive in urban and suburban areas, where their secretive habits and recognised value as rat catchers par excellence serve to protect them,” it says.

Villagers take selfies with over-15-foot-long reptile

Video clips posted on social media showed people gathered around the dead python, close to which was also lying a dead black goat.

In one video clip, villagers could be seen carrying the dead python on their shoulders towards a main road, where they took selfies with it.

Mr Sajid said officials came to know about the incident late on Friday after people posted videos on social media and shared them on WhatsApp groups.

By the times official reached the site, the villagers had already buried the reptile, he said, adding that one of his subordinates had prepared a detailed report into the incident on Saturday after visiting the area. A case would be registered under wildlife conservation laws, he said.

Mr Sajid said his department had consistently run campaigns for the conservation of pythons by urging villagers not to kill the non-venomous reptiles, and this was why the animal’s population had increased in Mirpur division, which comprises Bhimber, Mirpur and Kotli districts.

“Our guards have taken possession of at least seven pythons from different areas of Mirpur division in the past 12 months or so and subsequently released them into their natural habitat in Pir Galli area, some 30 kilometres on the outskirts of Mirpur towards Kotli,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2022

NORI
Sep 04, 2022 07:55am
Illiterate mob knows what else than killing !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd akram
Sep 04, 2022 08:02am
Education eradicates Igrorance and stupidity
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 04, 2022 08:12am
They did the right thing by killing the python as it is a danger to general public as well. Taking pictures was unnecessary but it has become a norm to take pictures these days.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Sep 04, 2022 08:12am
It should been released in wild. Pakistan has no Tigers left.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 04, 2022 08:32am
@Mohd akram, Correct. You’re an example, article says it was about to eat one of his goats
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Sep 04, 2022 08:34am
Effects of lack of education…illiterate society
Reply Recommend 0
Reality check
Sep 04, 2022 08:36am
@Mohd akram, @NORI Education also doesn't mean you must engage in virtue signalling at every opportunity. Wild animals show no mercy or consideration to our morals or civilised way of life. It could be a little kid or a baby instead of a goat next time. Necessary violence is a fact if life, even though the villagers commited it in a dishonourable way.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Sep 04, 2022 08:50am
Please do not promote the population of python over limit. Ask USA how over population of Burmese python in everglades is now endangering human and wildlife both. Starting August 2022 hunters have converged to hunt them down.
Reply Recommend 0
What the ....
Sep 04, 2022 08:50am
There is a reason for Floods!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar Hussain
Sep 04, 2022 09:06am
@NORI, your comment reaps of absolute arrogance. Your level of literacy is apparent by your comment. By the way your comment is grammatically incorrect in so many ways, so you yourself are not very literate my friend. I would suggest getting some English lessons.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 04, 2022 09:10am
Locals should be educated about snakes species to avoid unnecessary killing like this . The beautiful python was very unlikely to pose any danger to humans. Animals in general avoid picking a fight with humans and attack mostly in self defence.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Sep 04, 2022 09:18am
Why kill ???????
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Sep 04, 2022 09:19am
Kill everything you neanderthals
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Sep 04, 2022 09:21am
Poor creature.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 04, 2022 09:51am
It shouldn't have been killed. It takes years to grow to that size.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality check
Sep 04, 2022 10:58am
@What the ...., Never heard of a Python Flood Defence System.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Sep 04, 2022 11:52am
Poor python Country people should be educated about their attitude towards wildlife.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Sep 04, 2022 12:52pm
They should have exported that python to China through CPEC.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 04, 2022 12:54pm
@A, Not true we have one sitting in London. He is a fat tiger Name Nawaz shareef
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Sep 04, 2022 12:56pm
The efficiency of the official is evident from the above story. Should they make the inhabitants aware about the reptiles in their area, their estimated population and the ways to contact the officials in case of encounter the life of both the reptile and the goat could be saved.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaushal Pandey
Sep 04, 2022 01:28pm
Sad
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 04, 2022 04:17pm
The human the most vicious creature has invaded wildlife land, stole their livelihood and the destroyed their food chain.
Reply Recommend 0

