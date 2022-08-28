DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2022

Journalist Waqar Satti booked for allegedly linking ‘disrespectful’ statements about Islam to Imran

Tahir Naseer Published August 28, 2022 Updated August 28, 2022 05:40pm

Rawalpindi police have registered a case against journalist Waqar Satti on allegations of attributing “disrespectful” statements “not based on facts” about Islam to PTI chairperson Imran Khan.

The case was registered at RA Bazar police station on Saturday on the complaint of a cable operator, Chaudhry Nasir Qayyum, under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant told the police that while he was at his office on August 24, he came across a tweet in which a man, identified as Waqar Satti, explained why he “hates” Imran and reasons of him going against the former prime minister.

The FIR mentioned statements which, according to the complainant, “disrespected” Islam.

Satti, he said, attributed these statements to Imran. He added that he had never heard any Muslim making such remarks and “linking these words and remarks to former prime minister Imran Khan is not based on facts”.

“Imran Khan has not mentioned any such words […] mentioned in Waqar Satti’s tweet — in any of his speeches,” the FIR quoted him as saying. He added that Satti’s actions had hurt his religious sentiments, “as well as that of thousands of other Muslims”.

The complainant alleged that Satti had done “great injustice” and sought legal action against him on the basis of these accusations.

As the news of Satti being booked was shared on social media, former minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry reacted to a tweet and said that the case was about “using religion for outrage”.

“And this is what the gentleman did; shame on all supporters for using religion for political purposes,” he said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (16)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Uzair
Aug 28, 2022 05:34pm
How is this even a valid FIR? The aggrieved party is Imran Khan, but somehow a 3rd irrelevant person is able be the complaint?
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 28, 2022 05:35pm
He tried to inflict violance and provoked people to harm IK. Such sort of journalism and journalists must be stopped by their bodies.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 28, 2022 05:35pm
This is so shameful of such so-called journalists. They are using all tactics to discredit Imran Khan. PDM Sinking ship catching straw!!
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 28, 2022 05:46pm
one needs to wait until the whole truth comes out in a wash. we are dealing here with humans not angels.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Aug 28, 2022 05:47pm
Those who stop hatred with false accusations specially using the religion should really be questioned and given a good fact check
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 28, 2022 05:50pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 28, 2022 05:53pm
He should be arrested immediately. Such thugs and frauds must be behind bars for good.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 28, 2022 05:55pm
These are paid journalists.
Reply Recommend 0
insaafian
Aug 28, 2022 06:02pm
great - these are the bad journalists
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Aug 28, 2022 06:03pm
This country will collapse with its own cases. No need of external power. Where is the rest of the world going & where are we going?? Pity
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Aug 28, 2022 06:07pm
Is he one of the Lafafa journalists of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Aug 28, 2022 06:31pm
What a circus! Everyone knows the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Aug 28, 2022 06:55pm
Bad people are here too! They must be punished so that bad gets rooted out completely and wholly!
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Aug 28, 2022 07:24pm
Islamabad government continues to use these cheap journalists for spreading rumors against Imran Khan and PTI. Indeed shame on all these lifafa journalists
Reply Recommend 0
Algoritmi
Aug 28, 2022 07:46pm
@Uzair , don't you see this has been happening against PTI for a while now?
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal chinioti
Aug 28, 2022 07:55pm
Every body has seen those videos of Imran Khan if this case really goes through the charges can be back fire againezt PTI.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cornering Miftah
28 Aug, 2022

Cornering Miftah

JUST when the IMF is about to take a final decision on the release of much-needed funds to shore up Pakistan’s...
Relief efforts
Updated 28 Aug, 2022

Relief efforts

HARROWING videos on social media of people, homes and commercial establishments being swept away by raging...
Promoting sports
28 Aug, 2022

Promoting sports

IT is a case of in with the old and out with the new — a decision widely hailed by Pakistan’s sports fraternity....
Looming shortages
Updated 27 Aug, 2022

Looming shortages

It is imperative for the nation to come together to contribute towards relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Symbols of hate
27 Aug, 2022

Symbols of hate

THE presence of a bulldozer at an Indian independence day parade in the US town of Edison, New Jersey, strongly...
Child brides
27 Aug, 2022

Child brides

IT is unfortunate that the country continues to lose nearly 2m young women, who could have gone on to become...