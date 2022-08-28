DAWN.COM Logo

US warships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit

Reuters Published August 28, 2022 Updated August 28, 2022 03:03pm
<p>In this handout image courtesy of the US Navy taken on August 27, 2021 the AI Arleigh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) transits the Taiwan Strait during a routine transit. — Reuters/File</p>

Two US Navy warships sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such operation since a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China which regards the island as its territory.

The US Navy, confirming a Reuters report, said cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the ongoing operation. Such operations usually take eight to 12 hours to complete and are closely monitored by China’s military.

In recent years US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing the ire of China which claims Taiwan against the objections of its democratically elected government.

Pelosi’s Taiwan trip in early August infuriated China which saw it as a US attempt to interfere in its internal affairs. China subsequently launched military drills near the island which have since continued.

“These (US) ships transited through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state,” the US Navy said.

The operation demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and the US military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows, the navy said.

The Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command said it was following the ships and warning them.

“Troops in the theater remain on high alert and are ready to thwart any provocation at any time,” it added in a statement.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the ships were sailing in a southerly direction and that its forces were observing but that “the situation was as normal”.

The narrow Taiwan Strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists, who established the People’s Republic of China.

Read: Seven decades of China-Taiwan tensions

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was followed around a week later by a group of five other US lawmakers, with China’s military responding by carrying out more exercises near the island.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a US lawmaker on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees, arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on the third visit by a US dignitary this month, defying pressure from China to halt the trips.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has sought to keep tension between Washington and Beijing from boiling over into conflict, reiterating that congressional trips are routine.

The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan says the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island and so has no claim to it, and that only Taiwan’s 23 million people can decide their future.

M. Emad
Aug 28, 2022 03:09pm
Bangladesh refuses Pakistani warship permission to dock in Chittagong port.
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Aug 28, 2022 03:28pm
China is in danger of bashing a hole through itself with its relentless chest-beating.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Shah
Aug 28, 2022 03:45pm
problem for China is that all those it calls its ‘friends’ are essentially leech countries who are deeply indebted to it, they’re sucking it dry for money All those China calls enemies, are those it sells to, it needs to keep its economy growing. It will take time but wait once alternate supply chains are ready, chinas downfall will start! The leeches will only then drop and fall off
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 28, 2022 03:56pm
Good move by USA. Chinese bullying must stop.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Aug 28, 2022 04:10pm
Free Tibet.
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Aug 28, 2022 04:14pm
Time to recognize Taiwan and Tibet
Reply Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Aug 28, 2022 04:36pm
Good move by US. Right for navigation in international water must be honored by China. Have they abided by the ruling from world court on sailing their ships in Philippine waters?
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Aug 28, 2022 04:55pm
Much needed signal to expansionist communist China. Keep it up Free World.
Reply Recommend 0

