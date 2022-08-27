14 children injured in Muzaffargarh school roof collapse

MUZAFFARGARH: At least 14 minor students were injured, 12 of them seriously, when the roof of a classroom collapsed in a private school here on Friday.

The incident occurred in Jinnah Garden locality, where 65 students were studying in private Universal Public School from nursery to 5th class.

On Friday, roof of one of the classrooms suddenly caved in, leaving 14 children injured.

On being called, a Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the injured students to the district headquarters hospital, where two of them, who had suffered minor injuries, were discharged after provision of first aid, while the rest of them with serious injuries were admitted.

On knowing about the roof collapse, the worried parents and relatives of the students also rushed to the school and joined the rescue work.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar reached the spot and after inspecting the building ordered the sealing of the school and legal action against its owner.

He also ordered the education officials and buildings department to check all schools in the district to help avoid such incidents in future.

Dawn has learnt that dozens of private schools were running without getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the district government, which was issued after an inspection of the buildings.

The administration has already issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to the structure of the school buildings. Some schools set up in dilapidated buildings have been sealed by the administration.

The Punjab Education Foundation had also stopped funding the schools running without NOCs issued by the district administration.

Meanwhile, South Punjab Education Secretary Dr Ehtesham Anwar took notice of the incident and constituted a team to probe into the matter.

He said stern legal action would be taken against those showing negligence.

Sources say that because of the heavy rains in south Punjab region, many old buildings have developed cracks, that could result in more roof collapse incidents.

Following the incidents, parents of many students said they would stop sending their children to the schools during the ongoing rain spell.

They demanded the district administration and secretary education should get the buildings of all schools inspected by engineers to avoid such incidents.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022