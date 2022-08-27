DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2022

14 children injured in Muzaffargarh school roof collapse

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published August 27, 2022 Updated August 27, 2022 11:22am

MUZAFFARGARH: At least 14 minor students were injured, 12 of them seriously, when the roof of a classroom collapsed in a private school here on Friday.

The incident occurred in Jinnah Garden locality, where 65 students were studying in private Universal Public School from nursery to 5th class.

On Friday, roof of one of the classrooms suddenly caved in, leaving 14 children injured.

On being called, a Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the injured students to the district headquarters hospital, where two of them, who had suffered minor injuries, were discharged after provision of first aid, while the rest of them with serious injuries were admitted.

On knowing about the roof collapse, the worried parents and relatives of the students also rushed to the school and joined the rescue work.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar reached the spot and after inspecting the building ordered the sealing of the school and legal action against its owner.

He also ordered the education officials and buildings department to check all schools in the district to help avoid such incidents in future.

Dawn has learnt that dozens of private schools were running without getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the district government, which was issued after an inspection of the buildings.

The administration has already issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to the structure of the school buildings. Some schools set up in dilapidated buildings have been sealed by the administration.

The Punjab Education Foundation had also stopped funding the schools running without NOCs issued by the district administration.

Meanwhile, South Punjab Education Secretary Dr Ehtesham Anwar took notice of the incident and constituted a team to probe into the matter.

He said stern legal action would be taken against those showing negligence.

Sources say that because of the heavy rains in south Punjab region, many old buildings have developed cracks, that could result in more roof collapse incidents.

Following the incidents, parents of many students said they would stop sending their children to the schools during the ongoing rain spell.

They demanded the district administration and secretary education should get the buildings of all schools inspected by engineers to avoid such incidents.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Looming shortages
Updated 27 Aug, 2022

Looming shortages

It is imperative for the nation to come together to contribute towards relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Symbols of hate
27 Aug, 2022

Symbols of hate

THE presence of a bulldozer at an Indian independence day parade in the US town of Edison, New Jersey, strongly...
Child brides
27 Aug, 2022

Child brides

IT is unfortunate that the country continues to lose nearly 2m young women, who could have gone on to become...
Structural problems
Updated 26 Aug, 2022

Structural problems

Pakistan is struggling to tackle a troubling current account deficit and one of the world’s fastest-growing inflation levels.
Indian missile incident
26 Aug, 2022

Indian missile incident

THE intrusion of an Indian nuclear-capable BrahMos missile into Pakistani territory in March was a grave incident...
Mystery grenades
26 Aug, 2022

Mystery grenades

TWO policemen dead, two others injured, all because someone acted irresponsibly and tinkered with a rusty grenade. A...