Cat Stevens speaks up for Imran’s cause, again

Sheharyar Rizwan Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 09:13am
Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens.
LAHORE: While inter­­national interest in the ever-changing political landscape of Pakistan has been piqued ever since the former prime minister alleged that he was removed from office on the basis of a US-backed conspiracy, a renowned British singer-songwriter and Muslim icon has come out in support of his long-time associate, Imran Khan.

Yusuf Islam, or the artist formerly known as Cat Stevens — who converted to Islam in 1977, questioned the judiciary in his tweets on Tuesday over the sedition case, possibly against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief’s close aide Shahbaz Gill, and a ban on airing live speeches of Mr Khan.

“What’s happening in #Pakistan? Do judges still have a say are they being muffled? Their voices are vital to the health of a nation. Telling the truth is not sedition: using the law as a political stick to beat down lawful criticism is the work of rogues, not the work of judges,” tweeted Mr Islam.

He said the floods that have wrecked “over 60,000 homes across Pakis­­tan, washing away roads and bridges” should be the “number one priority” at this time. “This is what the army and government should be focused on — not gagging politicians for publicly exposing possible anti-human rights policies,” he added.

Although he did not name Mr Khan in his tweets, Mr Stevens has apparently had a years-long association with Mr Khan. The singer has attended campaigns for Shaukat Khanum hospital in the mid ’90s and also found a mention in the former premier’s book ‘Pakistan: A Personal History’.

His comments come at a time when the electronic media regulator has banned airing the PTI chief’s live speeches on TV after Mr Khan hit out at state institutions in his public gathering on Aug 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2022

Muneer
Aug 24, 2022 09:16am
How right .
Jamil Ahmed
Aug 24, 2022 09:20am
This is expected when criminals are in power
Queen
Aug 24, 2022 09:22am
If only the PDM had some sense.....
Hamza
Aug 24, 2022 09:24am
What has he got to do with Pakistan..mind you own business Mr. Cat
mazhar
Aug 24, 2022 09:26am
people like yousuf islam basically do not have understanding of real picture in pakistan and profile of imran khan, these elitist guys are not able see what reality is.
Ali Sabir
Aug 24, 2022 09:33am
... I can do without listening to Imran's five banned live speeches.
Taha Husain
Aug 24, 2022 09:34am
Thank you and well said Mr. Stevens
J
Aug 24, 2022 09:40am
A genuine person speaking up against the tyranny!
Jokhio
Aug 24, 2022 09:42am
Are the neutrals listening?
JS
Aug 24, 2022 09:48am
Strange that you did not do your homework before taking this stand.
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 24, 2022 09:56am
How about imran's accusation of American conspiracy? kindly enlighten us.
El Cid
Aug 24, 2022 09:56am
The Great Khan and Cat Stevens - Wow!
Bilal
Aug 24, 2022 09:56am
"using the law as a political stick to beat down lawful criticism is the work of rogues, not the work of judges,” tweeted Mr Islam" With due respect Sir, threatening by the head of a political cult to a specific judge who as per law gave a legal judgment against an accused, is actually a work of rogues not the work of a politician.
Denali
Aug 24, 2022 09:57am
The Banana Republic of Pakistan is totally oblivious to the opinion of a majority of Pakistanis and also World opinion. The corrupt regime is a major embarrassment for Pakistan
Jim
Aug 24, 2022 09:58am
Spot on!
BSD
Aug 24, 2022 10:01am
Cat, please give some money. Iron friend nowhere to be found.
FN
Aug 24, 2022 10:02am
He knows nothing about PTI and it's lying techniques. He should be condemning IK not judges and Army. He is still a singer. Nothing more.
Haq
Aug 24, 2022 10:03am
His comments come at a time when the electronic media regulator has banned airing the PTI chief’s live speeches on TV after Mr Khan hit out at state institutions in his public gathering on Aug 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill. Also mention who ordered pemra to issue this notice and we know its not this corrupt useless toothless incompetent government, so nation asks "Woh kaun tha"?
Dr Tarik
Aug 24, 2022 10:03am
If Imran Khan was PM during this natural disaster of flooding he would have been very active to help the victims & raise funds to help them. Just like he set up PM Covid relief fund in which millions of overseas Pakistanis contributed. Who would contribute now when Corrupts are in charge. Any funds sent for relief now will be laundered by the corrupts as was done with Earth Quake relief funds.
Wahab UK
Aug 24, 2022 10:04am
A sane voice in the middle of chaos.
Anti-Corruption
Aug 24, 2022 10:04am
The recent work of the imported government implicating IK, Shahbaz Gill and social media journalists in frivolous cases, and banning free speech has started backfiring on them.
Haq
Aug 24, 2022 10:04am
Shame on PDM and backers for bringing Pakistan into such disrepute and bad publicity, internationally.
RAHEEM UDDEEN
Aug 24, 2022 10:04am
Truth speaks louder...! Right on target.
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Aug 24, 2022 10:05am
I think Cat Stevens is ill informed about Pakistan & what happened during Imran Khan's tenure as a PM.
Amin
Aug 24, 2022 10:06am
IK zindabad
Lost Track
Aug 24, 2022 10:07am
Who cares. IK should ask cat not to comment on internal affairs of Pakistan
Yawer Shameem
Aug 24, 2022 10:09am
The PR firm is doing it's job!
Nasser
Aug 24, 2022 10:11am
Imran's lobbyists in US doing a good job
FN
Aug 24, 2022 10:16am
Interference in Pakistan's internal affairs.
Ahmad
Aug 24, 2022 10:17am
Thank you for speaking up. We are gagged and can’t speak freely or they can strip and beat us!!!
Texas Ranger
Aug 24, 2022 10:19am
Thank you Mr Cat Stevens
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Aug 24, 2022 10:23am
His name is Yusuf Islam not Cat Stevens. Let's respect the brave person, we should not call him by old name.
DeSilva
Aug 24, 2022 10:24am
He is nobody and just like PTI worker, considering he is friend.
Ash Man
Aug 24, 2022 10:27am
Lobbying by pti USA cell is working now.
Aqliyat
Aug 24, 2022 10:30am
IK's lobbying in US is successful.
Shezi
Aug 24, 2022 10:35am
I don't endorse freedom of speech but freedom of criticism. And you can't criticize some very powerful people in Pakistan.
Pakistani
Aug 24, 2022 10:35am
@Hamza, He's standing in support of his foe's
Dominic
Aug 24, 2022 10:47am
100% Absolutely correct.
