Shares at PSX plunge 443 points ahead of SBP monetary policy statement

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 04:28pm
A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — Photo via PSX website

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — Photo via PSX website

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange opened the week in the red, with investor sentiment sliding as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is expected to tighten policy rate later in the day.

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed down 443 points, or 1.03 per cent.

Raza Jafri, head of research at Intermarket Securities, said the rise in political temperature over the weekend had also weighed down market sentiment.

A terrorism case was registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for a speech he delivered on Saturday while rumours of the government’s plan to arrest him had been making rounds since yesterday.

“Investors are also cautious ahead of the monetary policy, set for later today. Valuations remain cheap but wait-and-see is prevailing particularly as the KSE-100 has already recovered sharply in the first two weeks of August.”

First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad was also of the view that the political uncertainty in light of rumours regarding Imran Khan’s possible arrest and the monetary policy statement expected today were the main drivers of today’s bearish activity.

Shehzad said it was expected that the policy rate would be increased by 75 basis points later in the day.

“However, if we see an increase of below 50 bps, there could be a 1500 to 2000 points rally. On the other hand, if the rate is increased by 100bps or more, the market could react negatively,” he said.

Ahsan Mehanti, director of Arif Habib Corporation, said stocks were witnessing bearish activity on speculations ahead of the central bank’s policy statement today amid high inflation data.

Headline inflation rose sharply to 24.9pc year-on-year in July from 21.3pc in June.

“Investor fears over negative outcome of fresh revenue measures and new taxes under IMF program ahead of the release of the next loan tranche is also playing a catalyst’s role in bearish activity,” he said.

nouman
Aug 22, 2022 11:29am
When you arrest journalists and other people and than torture them in prison this is going to happen. Imported government has no one else but themselves to blame.
arselan
Aug 22, 2022 11:29am
Thank you neutrals this is what you wanted
irfan
Aug 22, 2022 11:30am
Why do neutrals not understand that fresh election is the only way to save our country?
Delta 1
Aug 22, 2022 11:43am
Thanks neutrals
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 22, 2022 11:48am
Here comes the economic blackmailing. How predictable!
Haq
Aug 22, 2022 11:55am
@irfan, Why do neutrals not understand that fresh election is the only way to save our country? Because they want the corrupt PDM in government so as to keep control from behind.
Haq
Aug 22, 2022 11:56am
The day IK becomes PM the PSX will go through the roof.
Nabi
Aug 22, 2022 12:26pm
Psx run by memons All of them are gamblers. All of them run Psx like old style casino trading. As well karachi bullion gold they running casino style with gold price gouging. They all running illegal trading with no law and order. Now days they Gambling on USD. Next month will builder Mafia like Arif Habib Aqeel hanif goher etc will raise prices on land monopoly.
AW
Aug 22, 2022 12:28pm
The Army needs to stop “managing” politics and allow the people to choose their leadership through free and fair elections
Ahmad
Aug 22, 2022 12:34pm
Neutrals are “ LOVED !!! “ from Karachi to peshawar.
SC
Aug 22, 2022 03:11pm
The owners of this publication must be delighted to see the destruction of Pakistan in Peddling the Amarican agenda
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 22, 2022 04:08pm
What goes up must come down and vice versa in all stock markets of the world including the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Ibrahim S
Aug 22, 2022 04:12pm
Music to IKN ears
