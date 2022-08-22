PTI chief’s security not withdrawn, say Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Sunday said it has not withdrawn the security of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan.

A spokesperson said a propaganda had been launched against the federal police and it was being accused of withdrawing the police security from the PTI chief.

“We request masses not to give any attention to such propaganda. Islamabad police is well aware of its responsibilities and have been fulfilling them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 17 suspects and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession during the last 24 hours, said the spokesman.

He said DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chattha had ordered all zonal officers to curb crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting citizens and other illegal activities.

The Industrial Area police arrested four persons allegedly involved in aerial firing and recovered one 12-bore gun and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from them. Similarly, Phulgran police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 170gm hashish from his possession.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2022