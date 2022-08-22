DAWN.COM Logo

PTI chief’s security not withdrawn, say Islamabad police

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 10:47am

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Sunday said it has not withdrawn the security of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan.

A spokesperson said a propaganda had been launched against the federal police and it was being accused of withdrawing the police security from the PTI chief.

“We request masses not to give any attention to such propaganda. Islamabad police is well aware of its responsibilities and have been fulfilling them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 17 suspects and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession during the last 24 hours, said the spokesman.

He said DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chattha had ordered all zonal officers to curb crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting citizens and other illegal activities.

The Industrial Area police arrested four persons allegedly involved in aerial firing and recovered one 12-bore gun and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from them. Similarly, Phulgran police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 170gm hashish from his possession.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2022

Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 22, 2022 10:20am
When you have damaged your credibility, people naturally don't trust you
Reply Recommend 0
May
Aug 22, 2022 10:59am
Check social media for a video of policemen leaving Bani Gala. This isn’t the 1970s.
Reply Recommend 0
Israr Khan IsmailZai
Aug 22, 2022 11:13am
And we r suppose to believe ur corrupt and dishonest police force and ur masters????
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 22, 2022 11:22am
No need the security of CORRUPTS
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 22, 2022 11:46am
Islamabad police has no credibility
Reply Recommend 0

