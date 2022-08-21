DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 21, 2022

Imran booked for ‘terrorising police, judiciary’ in Islamabad speech

Dawn.com | Shakeel Qarar Published August 21, 2022 Updated August 21, 2022 08:34pm
<p>Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an exclusive interview to CNN. — Screenshot courtesy: CNN</p>

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an exclusive interview to CNN. — Screenshot courtesy: CNN

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally a day ago, it emerged on Sunday.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10pm on Saturday under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park a day ago, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address.

The FIR reproduced the PTI chairman’s comments where he spoke about the female judge and the Islamabad police officials.

In his address on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and said: “We won’t spare you.”

The former premier had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her”.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to “terrorise” top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual if required to do so.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. “Terrorism has been spread the country’s peace has been harmed,” he added.

The FIR requested that legal action be pursued against Imran and an “exemplary punishment” be meted out.

Govt mulling filing case against Imran

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the government was holding legal consultations on whether to file a separate case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his “provocative speech” a day ago or nominate him in a previous case.

In a press conference in Islamabad, the minister called out Imran for allegedly threatening institutions and preventing officers from performing their lawful duties.

“This is all happening in continuation — from a campaign after Lasbela incident when six army officers were martyred followed by Gill’s attempt to incite army ranks to go against their top command and then Imran threatening a woman judge and police officials for performing their duties as per the law,” the minister explained.

Imran claimed had in a rally a day ago that the Islamabad police was taking orders for action against his party leaders from “someone”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

“When I asked the police to tell me what did you do to Shahbaz Gill, they said ‘we did nothing, we got a boot from behind to follow orders’,” he told the rally participants on Saturday while announcing plans to move the Supreme Court against the alleged torture of Gill.

Imran also warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

In his presser today, Sanaullah said his ministry had prepared a report and it was conferring with the Islamabad advocate general and the law ministry, adding it would take a couple of days to reach a final decision.

He once again cast aspersions on the PTI’s claims of Gill being tortured during detention, questioning why Gill had thus far not filed an application or named an official who allegedly subjected him to torture.

“This is all drama just to divert attention from his anti-state remarks made on ARY News and the campaign over Lasbela incident,” the minister claimed.

Gill’s remarks against army were a ‘set plan’

The minister claimed that his ministry had proof in the form of a telephonic conversation allegedly revealing Gill’s understanding with ARY News workers about uninterrupted 14-minute airtime to be given to him for speaking against the army.

“How could he provoke army officers to disobey the orders of their top command?” he asked.

Sanallah said Gill termed a tier of certain officers as patriotic and labelled the “top command as unpatriotic”.

He narrated that many politicians would have spoken about the establishment’s alleged interference in politics by naming them, saying many retired officers of the establishment had also written books and admitted the past mistakes.

But, Gill took a name of all ranks terming them patriots and instigating them against the top command, he lamented.

The minister termed Gill’s remarks as “serious and unforgivable”.

‘No torture’

The interior minister ruled out the PTI claims that their party leader was assaulted as well as sexually abused during custody, saying Gill remained in police custody from Aug 9-11 and subsequently he was sent on judicial remand for six days from Aug 12 to Aug 17.

“Not a single complaint was filed by him about torture and his condition deteriorated only after his remand was extended on Aug 17,” the minister said.

He said Imran was struggling to defend the statement made by Gill, hence “he made up a story of Gill’s torture to divert focus from his anti-Pakistan statements”.

The minister insisted that Gill was being served all meals on time amid proper care.

He accused the PTI of concocting stories as part of “damage control”, adding the government would expose the alleged plot.

‘PTI to face stronger action than May 25 protest if long march held’

Sanaullah also warned Imran of stronger action than what was done during the May 25 ‘Azadi March’ to PTI activists if his party went ahead with its plans.

However, he did not elaborate on whether the Imran-led party would be outrightly denied permission for the protest or there would be a conditional permit.

“If he [Imran] again takes such a step, the decision will be taken at the moment,” the minister added.

‘Why is govt scared of investigating Gill’s torture?’

Responding to the minister’s assertions, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the government was labouring under the belief that “closed rooms” could save it from the nation’s wrath.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Fawad questioned how Sanaullah was being “tolerated” as the country’s interior minister. He highlighted how the PML-N leader had supposedly made controversial statements while speaking in the Punjab Assembly.

Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference in Islamabad on August 21, 2022.—DawnNewsTV
Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference in Islamabad on August 21, 2022.—DawnNewsTV

He also expressed surprise at how the minister was “dismissing” allegations of Gill being tortured when he himself had experienced something similar in the past. The ex-minister said: “If Gill hasn’t been tortured, why are those in power afraid of an investigation into the matter?”

Fawad reiterated his call for the formation of an independent panel to probe the alleged torture of Gill. He also wondered who was responsible if not the Islamabad police.

Referring to Imran’s speech on Saturday, Fawad played down the allegations that the former premier had threatened Islamabad police and a judge. He also played a video clip of the interior minister to “draw a comparison” between a real threat and taking a legal course of action against someone.

He went on to say that torture should be condemned unequivocally, and urged politicians to refrain from “polluting politics”.

In his address on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against the police, bureaucracy, the Election Com­m­ission of Pakistan and political opp­o­nents over the treatment allegedly meted out to his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill.

The PTI chief again called on the “neutrals” — a euphemism he uses for the military establishment — to stand with the nation rather than the “gang of thieves”, in reference to the ruling coalition.

He said he wanted to ask the neutrals if they were “really neutral”. He had also alleged that the Islamabad police was taking orders for action against his party leaders from ‘someone’.

The ex-PM had announced that he would present a roadmap to the public in the party’s rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on Sunday (today), adding he planned to take to the streets across the country from today.

Imran’s security withdrawn by ICT, says Mazari

PTI leader Shireen Mazari said the Islamabad police had withdrawn security from Imran and his residence since Saturday evening.

“This is against the law but who cares about law in this Imported government. Nation should know how conspirators are creating a life threat for Imran Khan,” she tweeted.

Islamabad police vow action against ‘false allegations’

Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) responded to warnings issued by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the capital police a day ago, saying “anyone threatening the police or making false accusations will be dealt with according to the law”.

Reacting to the PTI chief’s statement, the capital police said in a tweet that it will continue to perform its duties “diligently”.

It said the police had taken an oath “to serve the nation at all times”.

“All officers are rendering their services with complete responsibility and continue to discharge them. The police is an organised institution and we are bound to perform our duties come what may,” the ICT said.

It added that the police could not indulge in any mismanagement.

The capital police reiterated that it will take lawful action against “all false allegations”.

PTI chief slammed for ‘threatening a judge’

Earlier, Sanaullah said Imran would have to face the law for “threatening and hurling abuse” at the magistrate and police officers.

In a tweet, the minister said the PTI chief will not be allowed “to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion”.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI chairman had become a “threat” for Pakistan and its security.

“By challenging national institutions and the state writ, he is inciting the people to violence, lawlessness, rebellion and riot. Imran Khan wants a civil war in the country,” she tweeted.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafique also lashed out at the PTI chief for attacking a magistrate and police in his speech, saying the judicial action was inevitable after he “openly threatened” the judge.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar also censured the ex-PM for hurling a threat at law enforcement personnel and a judge.

“Naming a woman judge and threatening her publicly for alleged transgression but calling powerful transgressors merely as X and Y is not courage,” he tweeted.

PTI chief Imran Khan gestures during a speech in Islamabad on August 20, 2022.—Screengrab from Twitter/@ptiofficial
PTI chief Imran Khan gestures during a speech in Islamabad on August 20, 2022.—Screengrab from Twitter/@ptiofficial

Pemra bans live broadcast of Imran’s speeches

Soon after Imran’s speech, the electronic media regulator slapped a ban on all satellite TV channels from carrying the PTI chief’s speeches live.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) communiqué — issued late at night — held that channels had failed to implement a time-delay mechanism which could curtail such occurrences.

In a four-page document that included a specific reference to Imran’s speech on Saturday night, where he had targeted police and judicial officers, the regulator said that only recorded speeches could be telecast, and those too would only be allowed if a time-delay mechanism was in place.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (89)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Imtiaz
Aug 21, 2022 12:19pm
Islamabad police is a tool for noon league.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 21, 2022 12:20pm
Reacting to the PTI chief’s statement, the capital police said in a tweet that it will continue to perform its duties “diligently”. Question is, "serve who diligently", its certainly not the people? On whose orders was 'shebaz gill picked up'.?
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 21, 2022 12:29pm
Its ironic how PDM is complaining about threatning judges and policemen behind abuse with case yet they did the same thing and that was suddenly ok?
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Aug 21, 2022 12:30pm
How is it a threat? He literally said they will file cases against them. There is nothing illegal about that.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Aug 21, 2022 12:31pm
PDM members crying about the same thing they have been doing long time against judges and policemen.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 21, 2022 12:33pm
PPP and PMLN have long history of threatning people so they should be the last one to lecture others on this matter.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Pakistani
Aug 21, 2022 12:38pm
He is going to be an other Altaf Hussain.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi
Aug 21, 2022 12:39pm
Khan was saying that he will be more dangerous if he is ousted from the premier post
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 21, 2022 12:44pm
IK just said that he will take legal action. It is his right to approach the court of law. Try all that you can. The nation stands with IK. These tactics won't work. Prayers and best wishes for IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor Muneeb
Aug 21, 2022 12:48pm
Nation stands with IK
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 21, 2022 12:52pm
It was high time they took some action.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Aug 21, 2022 12:52pm
He is on a path to self-destruct his political career and his legacy.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 21, 2022 12:53pm
@nouman, it's not the time for levity. the stability and integrity of the country are at stake. the patriotic Pakistanis do realise that
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 21, 2022 12:55pm
Sanaullah has no credibility. What he says carries no weight.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Aug 21, 2022 12:57pm
The conspirators are getting edgy as things are spiralling out of control.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 21, 2022 01:01pm
@Karachi, He is proving that.
Reply Recommend 0
nasir uddin
Aug 21, 2022 01:08pm
Pakistan is now under Mafia rules.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 21, 2022 01:13pm
@Doctor Muneeb, Nation will stand with him if he stands with the flood victims of the three smaller provinces and northern areas. Its easy to take out rallies in the posh areas of Islamabad and giving calls for rallies and threatening public officials.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 21, 2022 01:16pm
@Zak, Gill was picked up because he broke the law. The facts are simple in any country you say what Gill did you would end up in jail you wont admit it but you know deep down I am right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 21, 2022 01:18pm
These were the institutions IK was trying to reform, everything here is corrupt by design thanks to the PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Syed
Aug 21, 2022 01:18pm
Being the national leader of the country you should know how institution works, they’ve to follow the hierarchy and a standard operating procedures. What Mr Khan is asking them to do is simply not possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Zai
Aug 21, 2022 01:25pm
Don't become tool for these politicians especially for PMLN and PPP, you have to stay here and among people for life but these politicians are seasonal birds : Have your self respect.
Reply Recommend 0
Zai
Aug 21, 2022 01:26pm
You are using as a tool by the only isb based pdm government. Previously they did this with punjab police.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Aug 21, 2022 01:30pm
IK survives or not this onslaught, but for sure our govt departments has lost nation's trust and will.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 21, 2022 01:31pm
@irfan, corrupt police try intimidation
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Aug 21, 2022 01:34pm
Capital police crossed limits of humanity. They should behave as saviour of cizen rather than servant of PDM thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Aug 21, 2022 01:36pm
My, ! Million Rupee bet. Sanaullah will be the first to face jail bars, as soon as IK returns to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 21, 2022 01:37pm
Islamabad police - your behaviour has been disgraceful !
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair Ahmed
Aug 21, 2022 01:38pm
Why are you hiding Sana
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 21, 2022 01:43pm
it was wrong of Imran to name a judge, however he is still far better than the opposition who want to maintain the status quo. Change is needed, its been an age coming.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 21, 2022 01:48pm
Threatening the institutions also comes under sedition charges,
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Aug 21, 2022 01:55pm
Once a cheater, always a cheater
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi4
Aug 21, 2022 02:00pm
Niazi must be in jail to have country moving back on track.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Aug 21, 2022 02:01pm
IK being an ex PM, a big man, is above the law. Indeed two Law systems in place in our country. A common man cant dare do this to a constable of police.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Aug 21, 2022 02:03pm
Imran also threatened the judge and gave out her name to his zombie followers who will now work on making dirty Twitter trends
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 21, 2022 02:04pm
Did Pakistan police ever have respect? NO!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 21, 2022 02:09pm
'Operation Searchlight' started !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Ahmed Part II
Aug 21, 2022 02:13pm
Who would take Rana seriously anyway?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Abdul Shaikh
Aug 21, 2022 02:21pm
Pemra also proving themselves to be partial
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 21, 2022 02:28pm
Islamabad police is a source of crimes.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 21, 2022 02:38pm
Go ahead file a case against IK if it makes you happy!
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 21, 2022 02:38pm
What about model town case
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Aug 21, 2022 02:40pm
What about cases on Rana Sanaullah
Reply Recommend 0
asgher
Aug 21, 2022 02:45pm
Threat for filing a case in the court is considered as physical threat? Imran Khan cannot be silenced so easily Rana Sahab!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 21, 2022 02:51pm
Everything Imran Khan says is threatening to criminals in power. What a bunch of thieves running the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor Muneeb
Aug 21, 2022 02:53pm
Rana is a criminal and will be in jail soon
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Aug 21, 2022 02:55pm
This guys should not be in the govt and should be banned from politics as he promotes chaos and hate
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 21, 2022 02:55pm
IK is ripping apart the fabric of our institutions and our society for his own end.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Aug 21, 2022 02:58pm
Nation stands with Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Aug 21, 2022 02:58pm
What about his own threats to Commissioner of Lahore. Look who is talking!
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Aug 21, 2022 03:02pm
@Salvi4, the country has never been on track so what are you talking about!
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Aug 21, 2022 03:21pm
What about? You also gave threat civil administration in the past
Reply Recommend 0
J
Aug 21, 2022 03:35pm
@Sadaqat Ali, which nation? You mean Afghans?
Reply Recommend 0
mann
Aug 21, 2022 03:43pm
whats the point of mulling. If the ex PM has broken the law then he should be duly charged. But if this is for publicity then your fooling yourselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Aug 21, 2022 03:44pm
Keep filling cases against IK while you are losing public support The government has done nothing except squash cases against for looting billions Inflation is over 40 percent Why does the government not tell us how they will reduce inflation
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 21, 2022 03:46pm
Everyone wants this thug government out.
Reply Recommend 0
VG
Aug 21, 2022 03:53pm
IK desperately wants a civil war in the country. He is acting like a stooge of a foreign power and part of an international conspiracy out to destroy the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 21, 2022 04:02pm
Look, who's talking?
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Altaf
Aug 21, 2022 04:07pm
It just frustration of PMLN
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 21, 2022 04:08pm
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said the government was holding legal consultations on whether to file a separate case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his “provocative speech” a day ago or nominate him in a previous case. Rana Sanaullah speech in punjab parliament will be played to court and he will be ensnared in his own trap.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 21, 2022 04:11pm
Islamabad police are the new gangster's of Pakistans
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 21, 2022 04:22pm
Tools of mafia. What a sorry state of the Islamabad police.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 21, 2022 04:27pm
Dacoits not thieves !
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Aug 21, 2022 04:31pm
It is test case for the state of Pakistan. If it can't take IK behind the bars, then Shehbaz Gill should be set free.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 21, 2022 04:34pm
Keep mulling. Shahbaz sharif is weakest prime minister in history of mankind.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Aug 21, 2022 04:34pm
Majority of public is with Imran Khan so file case against all the public.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 21, 2022 04:36pm
Not only are we seeing severe inflation, broken economy but now the freedom of speech is dead while all laws to protect the corrupt have been changed in favour of the PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Aug 21, 2022 04:42pm
Taking legal action is not a threat! Understand!
Reply Recommend 0
Curious
Aug 21, 2022 04:43pm
@Salman, "everyone wants this thug out" which thug are you talking about??
Reply Recommend 0
ADVICE.
Aug 21, 2022 04:51pm
Spend your time in improving the economy and stop mulling this and mulling that, not going to help Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Aug 21, 2022 04:57pm
This guy, if no one else, is going to bring down PDM Govt. soon. Thank you very much.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 21, 2022 04:59pm
They even scared from the shade of IK
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 21, 2022 05:24pm
USA and foreign forces seldom stand for ever with people like you. What would you do then?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Zaidi
Aug 21, 2022 05:29pm
Your days are numbered so be very careful what you say and do.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar Ali
Aug 21, 2022 05:30pm
@Zak, majority of the population
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 21, 2022 05:31pm
This govt is not elected by people of Pakistan, they have no right to be here!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 21, 2022 05:31pm
@Mango Pakistani , in your dreams!
Reply Recommend 0
Honor
Aug 21, 2022 05:35pm
According to constitution national institutions should not be criticized. Any one doing so should be dealt with according to law.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 21, 2022 05:39pm
For his treasonous speech. iK should be arrested and charged.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistanii
Aug 21, 2022 06:08pm
People are getting angry at this tactics of Government
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Aug 21, 2022 06:23pm
Such incompetent government! Just filing cases nothing more . Can’t face one person Imran khan .
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Aug 21, 2022 06:38pm
ironically, a criminal and gangster is talking about laws
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Aug 21, 2022 06:58pm
You have nothing better to do while the people are facing over 40 percent inflation No concern for the flood victims This government is fast loosing public support as they have done nothing except quash corruption cases against them
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Aug 21, 2022 07:10pm
The longer PDM stays in government, the deeper it gets buried !!!
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Aug 21, 2022 07:10pm
Marches without violence are allowed in democratic society.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 21, 2022 07:14pm
He is a danger to the people and country.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 21, 2022 07:22pm
IK must be arrested for threatening a judge.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla BuxI
Aug 21, 2022 07:24pm
No talk, just 'GILL' him. He is not above law.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Aug 21, 2022 07:50pm
What about murder of the innocent in Model Town!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Veiled threat
Updated 21 Aug, 2022

Veiled threat

Some analysts believe the TTP may have been taken aback by the collective call to resistance.
Mockery of justice
21 Aug, 2022

Mockery of justice

IT is difficult to find words to describe the horrors that Bilkis Bano has faced. A survivor of the 2002 anti-Muslim...
MQM’s plaint
21 Aug, 2022

MQM’s plaint

AFTER a month-long delay, the second phase of Sindh’s local government elections is due to be held on Aug 28. ...
Changing tune
Updated 20 Aug, 2022

Changing tune

After about a week of remorse, it seems Imran is back to complaining about the establishment to the establishment.
Lifting import curbs
20 Aug, 2022

Lifting import curbs

LESS than two months after the passage of the national budget, the PML-N-led ruling coalition has announced new...
Unlawful number plates
20 Aug, 2022

Unlawful number plates

A CRACKDOWN against vehicles plying the roads using ‘AFR’ (applied for registration) number plates, as well as...