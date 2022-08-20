DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan ‘over-financed’: SBP acting governor

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 20, 2022

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Acting Governor Dr Murtaza Syed on Friday said that Pakistan is “over-financed,” thanks to the recently secured $4 billion of additional financing commitments from friendly countries.

In a meeting with the top management of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Dr Syed said the International Monetary Fund programme has ensured that the country’s financing needs will be fully met over the next 12 months. “This will provide an additional boost to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves in 2022-23,” said a press release by the PSX.

Dr Syed emphasised that extreme pressures on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, currency and current account are temporary in nature. “The rupee came under significant pressure during June and July, primarily due to a stronger dollar worldwide, a deterioration in the current account deficit and domestic political uncertainty,” he said.

The acting governor said imports were expected to decline in the coming months owing to some ease in global commodity prices as well as domestic demand moderation due to policy initiatives.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2022

nouman
Aug 20, 2022 10:00am
No surprise when we have such incompetent imported government
irfan
Aug 20, 2022 10:00am
Thank you PDM for destroying our country
Mak
Aug 20, 2022 10:48am
Governor shaib you may see decline of everything each day in Pakistan which is heartbreaking.
