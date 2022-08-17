DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 17, 2022

Proposal to raise drug prices rejected

Ikram Junaidi Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 07:24am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presides over a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday. — PID website
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presides over a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday. — PID website

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has turned down a summary moved by the Ministry of National Health Services seeking an increase in the prices of at least 35 medicines, which may force people to “opt for costly alternatives” as the pharmaceutical industry fears the “hasty decision” will result in the discontinuation of these relatively cheaper drugs.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, the federal cabinet unanimously rejected the summary moved by the ministry and ordered that the prices of medicines should not be increased without approval from the federal government.

An official of the Ministry of NHS said that these 35 medicines included anti-cancer medication, painkillers, and some antibiotics. “It was suggested that their prices be increased as hardship cases, but the federal cabinet rejected the summary,” he said, adding that the decision will be complied with.

According to an official of the Drug Regulatory of Pakistan (Drap), the summary was moved after a detailed exercise in which all the original documents from the companies were sought to ascertain the purchase price and the production cost of the drugs.

Pharma rep fears discontinuation of medicines, says people will be forced to buy ‘costly alternatives’

It is worth noting that in November 2013, the Ministry of Health notified an increase in the prices of medicines. However, the notification was withdrawn the next day after then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif asked the ministry to retract the notification, following a backlash over the rise in prices.

Costly alternatives?

The cabinet’s refusal to bump the prices did not make the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufac­turers Association (PPMA) happy, which feared that companies would not be able to manufacture these drugs due to their increased production cost. The PPMA said such a move will result in the discontinuation of these medicines, which were registered in the 1970s and 1980s, when the Pakistani rupee was stronger against the US dollar compared to today.

PPMA Central Executive Committee member Hamid Raza claimed that, at the time, the prices of these medicines were fixed in line with the exchange rate, which was “very low” and is same rate that is being followed today.

As companies cannot sell the medicines above the maximum retail price (MRP), their cost of production has exceeded the MRP and it was not viable for the companies to continue to manufacture these medicines, he said.

Mr Raza claimed that similar drugs registered after the year 2000 were being sold at higher rates after changes in the rupee-dollar parity.

“I believe that the federal cabinet could not understand the issue, due to which those medicines will vanish from the market and their alternates will be available at much higher rates,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nambi
Aug 17, 2022 08:00am
Then forget about supply
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Aug 17, 2022 08:22am
Pakistan even after 75 years has not been able to develop a viable pharmaceutical industry and many of the medicines are imported. Being a Pakistani, I an envious of the fact that India has developed a healthy pharmaceutical industry capable of exporting medicines to other countries even before 75 years of its independence.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 17, 2022 08:26am
The rich and richer who are in power now and their handlers can easily import foreign medicines as they have been doing for years or they simply opt-out to travel abroad for medical treatment. The middle/ lower classes and poor will really get hurt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 17, 2022 08:55am
PDM should enjoy until new elections. No way public is going to elect these incompetent and greedy politicians again.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatima
Aug 17, 2022 08:58am
Complete lack of common sense
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 17, 2022 08:59am
Import medicines for people of Pakistan with money looted by sharif family!
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Aug 17, 2022 10:11am
Pakistan has a pharmaceutical industry, that's a news in itself
Reply Recommend 0
IndianBirdy
Aug 17, 2022 10:41am
We will die but not buy cheap medicine from India. Because .... you know ... Kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 17, 2022 11:16am
Look at the grievances of manufacturers.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to hostility
Updated 17 Aug, 2022

No end to hostility

It is time for all parties to rise above petty tactics and hostilities for political gains and pull country back from brink.
Deadly accidents
17 Aug, 2022

Deadly accidents

TWO horrific accidents on Tuesday, which resulted in high death tolls, illustrate the dangers people face while ...
New banknote
17 Aug, 2022

New banknote

PAKISTAN has a new currency note to mark the diamond jubilee of independence. The 75-rupee banknote, issued by the...
Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...