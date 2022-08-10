DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 10, 2022

Modi's party loses crucial Indian state of Bihar after ally switches sides

Reuters Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 09:38am
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan on May 24. — Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan on May 24. — Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party on Tuesday lost power in Bihar, the third most populous state in India, after its regional ally broke ranks to join an opposition alliance that now has the majority to form the next government.

Bihar sends the fourth most number of elected lawmakers to parliament and the fall in government there is a rare setback for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which dominates politics in the country.

Bihar's coalition collapsed ahead of the 2024 general election, which the BJP is still expected to win for a third straight term unless disparate opposition parties are able to come together to overcome Modi's popularity.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, from the regional Janata Dal (United) party, told reporters he resigned after his party colleagues recommended exiting the BJP coalition. He accused the BJP of trying to undermine his party, a charge the BJP denied.

Kumar said his new alliance, with the regional Rashtriya Janata Dal as its biggest constituent, had a comfortable majority and that a new government would be formed soon.

The BJP said Kumar had betrayed it and the people of Bihar, after having together won the last state election in 2020.

The BJP coalition won 39 out of the 40 parliamentary seats in Bihar in the 2019 general election, helping Modi win one of the biggest mandates in India in decades.

“I am sure the people of Bihar will teach Nitish Kumar a lesson,” said state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal.

“We will keep fighting. We will not only do well in 2024, but also win more than two-thirds of the total assembly seats in the next state election in 2025.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jim
Aug 10, 2022 09:46am
So they have an MQM like party there as well, enjoying the government throughout the tenure of the assemblies, regardless of who is the main ruling party !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan De Bannu
Aug 10, 2022 09:54am
The beginning of the End - The Kingdom of the Eastern Hitler... The Modi Empire
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 10, 2022 09:55am
Shows that the elections in india are honest and fair. Everyone knows that it is not true in Pakistan. All political parties, especially IK & PTI claim that the elections are rigged. Cant disagree on that one point.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Aug 10, 2022 09:57am
Modi the lion doesn't concern himself with the opinion of the sheep. Tywin copied this from him.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Aug 10, 2022 10:22am
Ulike others Modi will not blame it on a international conspiracy
Reply Recommend 0
Sharia
Aug 10, 2022 10:22am
Why is Pakistan so interested in pm modi loosing
Reply Recommend 0
Fartrack
Aug 10, 2022 10:23am
And we take this with acceptance and without foreign conspiracy.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 10, 2022 10:26am
Regime change in the offing because of fascist Modi Govt!
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
Aug 10, 2022 10:32am
No problem ...it's all politics...recently they took the richest state back.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Aug 10, 2022 10:32am
@Sharia, is funny Pakistani don’t care about Indian election
Reply Recommend 0
RAaja Raman
Aug 10, 2022 10:33am
@bhaRAT©, Relax Bro. In India, both Ruling and Opposition parties accept the decision when it comes to Judiciary and Election Commission. No conspiracy theories here.
Reply Recommend 0
Anuj Seetamgarh
Aug 10, 2022 10:41am
Parties who don't have hindutva agenda but are part of BJP led coalition in provinces have started realising the real fascist face of RSS-BJP. Many more will come out in the coming days.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Aug 10, 2022 10:58am
Modi will still win 2024 elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Aug 10, 2022 10:59am
Which country was behind the conspiracy??
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond the pale
Updated 09 Aug, 2022

Beyond the pale

When such ugliness is unleashed, everyone at some point suffers the fallout.
Burying Gaza
Updated 10 Aug, 2022

Burying Gaza

One fails to understand how the senseless killing of a child can be brushed so coldly under the carpet.
Celebrate the athlete
09 Aug, 2022

Celebrate the athlete

TALK about delivering on your promise: javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem did that in the grandest style at the...
An unseemly dispute
08 Aug, 2022

An unseemly dispute

THERE is clarity, but perhaps not of the kind that Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial hoped to achieve when...
Unfair on taxpayers
Updated 08 Aug, 2022

Unfair on taxpayers

Unfair move has drawn valid criticism as it coincides with drastic increase in income tax on salaried people and corporates.
Polio nightmare
08 Aug, 2022

Polio nightmare

AS if the resurgence of polio in southern KP were not enough, officials and international monitoring bodies must now...