Shahbaz Gill 'abducted' from Banigala Chowk in Islamabad, PTI leaders claim

Dawn.com Published August 9, 2022 Updated August 9, 2022 03:24pm
<p>A photo of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and his car during the incident of his alleged abduction in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been “abducted” in Islamabad, according to party vice president Fawad Chaudhry and others.

Chaudhry, in a tweet, stated that Gill was picked up from Banigala Chowk by unidentified personnel in cars with missing number plates.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Murad Saeed intially claimed that Gill was arrested.

In later tweets, he said Gill was abducted, further alleging that the windows of Gill’s car were smashed while his assistant was also assaulted.

He alleged that there was a “terrible plan” hatched last night but the PTI’s followers had sent a “clear message” that any action against party chairman Imran Khan would be crossing the “red line”.

The PTI’s Twitter account shared a video of Gill’s assistant who claimed that the party leader was “arrested”.

“I wasn’t unlocking the car so after moving it to the side, they also subjected me to violence — look at my neck — and after that, he (Gill) was also handcuffed and they broke the car windows with Kalashnikovs,” the assistant alleged, adding that Gill was dragged around as well and there were around eight to 10 cars.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said Gill’s alleged abduction and ARY being taken off air was part of the “grand design of US regime change conspiracy and its abettors”.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said the party could not be “intimidated and suppressed by such high tactics” and called for Gill’s immediate release.

He also claimed that Gill was arrested by the government

PTI leader Babar Awan also condemned the incident and said it was “proof” of how scared the government was.

Gill’s controversial comments

A day ago, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were “highly hateful and seditious” remarks tantamount to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

The notice went on to say that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such “rank and file” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fuelling rage within the government”.

He had also alleged that the “strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past “and they were at the government positions now”.

“The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests,” the watchdog stated.

“Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative.”

More to follow.

Comments (33)
Ahmed
Aug 09, 2022 02:32pm
Another drama of PTI actors.
Ismail
Aug 09, 2022 02:34pm
Fascism under neutral regime, first 25th May and now propoganda against social media.
Ali A.
Aug 09, 2022 02:34pm
Undoubtedly the most obnoxious personality in PTI. Good riddance!
Hamid Shafiq
Aug 09, 2022 02:35pm
No worries he shall come back after software update.
Sid
Aug 09, 2022 02:36pm
How symbolic - on the day of ashura - the return of injustice and cruelty - is there no decent general in the pak army that can put a stop to this????
Hindsight
Aug 09, 2022 02:36pm
shameless government run by gangsters..
Citizen
Aug 09, 2022 02:39pm
Formal complaint may be lodged by Mr. Shahbaz's family with relevant authorities
ismailkhan22
Aug 09, 2022 02:40pm
Rana Sanaullah will never disappoints fascists ...
Jawad Asif
Aug 09, 2022 02:41pm
Fascism at its peak
Abdullah
Aug 09, 2022 02:41pm
He was picked up for talking against the state and comitting treason.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 09, 2022 02:42pm
Unfortunately, old, bad, corrupt, cunning, crooked, cruel, illegal, immoral and unethical habits and practices die hard.
Umair Ansari
Aug 09, 2022 02:43pm
PTI is being trapped by imported government into fight with Institutions resultantly
Novoice
Aug 09, 2022 02:45pm
Shabaz Gill, Fawad Ch, Shazad Akbar and Shirin Mazari. These four and their leader Niazi have spread so much hatred, fear, lies and hypocrisy that they should be tried for treason.
expat_uae
Aug 09, 2022 02:46pm
Looks like PTI drama for gaining public sympathy, he is not important for PTI (PTI is a one man show) and does nothing except ranting
Jim
Aug 09, 2022 02:48pm
What the General Bajwa is trying to prove? Whole world is watching! Enough is enough!
Aamir Khan
Aug 09, 2022 02:48pm
good riddance.
irfan
Aug 09, 2022 02:49pm
Pakistan is slowly turning into north korea with this corrupt regime
irfan
Aug 09, 2022 02:49pm
@Ahmed, How is it drama? You PMLN people really are blind
AZMAT ALI SHAH
Aug 09, 2022 02:49pm
Umme Hareem strikes again. Swat is being taken over again by the militants and Umme Hareem is busy abducting politicians in broad daylight. What have we done to deserve this
Patriot
Aug 09, 2022 02:50pm
He deserves
nouman
Aug 09, 2022 02:50pm
Criminal government in action the only dirty tricks they have left is abduction of people
Hafeez Shaikh
Aug 09, 2022 02:51pm
Plunderers in action against PTI stalwarts!!!
nouman
Aug 09, 2022 02:52pm
Our government is turning into nazi regime
Nasir S.
Aug 09, 2022 02:52pm
Is this the same US which donated 36 vehicles to KP government and met with the CM of KP? I hope the CM mentioned the conspiracy in the meeting, lodged protect and of course refused to accept the donation of vehicles.
Iqbal Khan
Aug 09, 2022 02:52pm
This is an act to pressurise the mouthpiece of PTI to minimise social media campaign against the 13 parties coalition which the later proved to be husk in front of PTI overwhelming victory in the last election.
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 09, 2022 02:53pm
Fake Drama by a failed Actor of PTI on the holy day of Aashora. Shame on you...people remember gill's earlier drama of Fake accident.
tariq
Aug 09, 2022 02:55pm
Car attacked video online. If PDM play dirty IK will need to release videos of Mir jafar level corruption. Be careful PDM. Do not press the wrong button
Tariq Awan
Aug 09, 2022 02:56pm
I guess government is not left with any other option to this nuisance. The government must deal with the Hate Speech with iron fist.
Zuk
Aug 09, 2022 02:56pm
PMLN alongside JUIF has gone mad. They are neither in government in any province nor there is any hope for such future government. They are in a borrowed power position in the centre for which the time is running out. If PPP didn't dissociate from tactics of these losers immediately there possible future government in Sindh will not be allowed to function. If they kept the bidding of establishment like PMLN their remaining one term in Sindh will be gone.
Akram
Aug 09, 2022 02:57pm
what ever happened to free speech? what was so seditious about one mans opinion?
DK
Aug 09, 2022 02:58pm
abduction is a criminal act and needs charges.
HUMAYUN
Aug 09, 2022 02:58pm
Government hell bent on creating unrest in Pakistan.
