Shahbaz Gill 'abducted' from Banigala Chowk in Islamabad, PTI leaders claim

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been “abducted” in Islamabad, according to party vice president Fawad Chaudhry and others.

Chaudhry, in a tweet, stated that Gill was picked up from Banigala Chowk by unidentified personnel in cars with missing number plates.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Murad Saeed intially claimed that Gill was arrested.

In later tweets, he said Gill was abducted, further alleging that the windows of Gill’s car were smashed while his assistant was also assaulted.

He alleged that there was a “terrible plan” hatched last night but the PTI’s followers had sent a “clear message” that any action against party chairman Imran Khan would be crossing the “red line”.

The PTI’s Twitter account shared a video of Gill’s assistant who claimed that the party leader was “arrested”.

“I wasn’t unlocking the car so after moving it to the side, they also subjected me to violence — look at my neck — and after that, he (Gill) was also handcuffed and they broke the car windows with Kalashnikovs,” the assistant alleged, adding that Gill was dragged around as well and there were around eight to 10 cars.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said Gill’s alleged abduction and ARY being taken off air was part of the “grand design of US regime change conspiracy and its abettors”.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said the party could not be “intimidated and suppressed by such high tactics” and called for Gill’s immediate release.

He also claimed that Gill was arrested by the government

PTI leader Babar Awan also condemned the incident and said it was “proof” of how scared the government was.

Gill’s controversial comments

A day ago, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were “highly hateful and seditious” remarks tantamount to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

The notice went on to say that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such “rank and file” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fuelling rage within the government”.

He had also alleged that the “strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past “and they were at the government positions now”.

“The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests,” the watchdog stated.

“Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative.”

