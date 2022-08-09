Transgender person ‘sexually assaulted’ in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A transgender person was sexually abused in Waris Khan area.

Shan Ali, a resident of Dhoke Ratta, lodged an FIR with Waris Khan police that she was a transgender person and had come to Saba’s house in the same area.

She said she had come to Saba’s house where Shan, alias Shano, was also present there.

The victim claimed that Shano slapped and sexually molested her. She also threatened her of dire consequences.

The police have yet to arrest the suspect.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2022