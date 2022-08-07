Islamabad police issues clarification regarding footage of police presence outside Imran’s Banigala residence

The Islamabad police on Sunday issued a clarification regarding a “viral video” that had linked the presence of police outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Banigala residence with alleged plans to arrest him.

The capital city police, through its Twitter account, rejected the notion and clarified that heavy police presence outside Imran’s residence was to disperse a protest staged by teachers from Punjab, where the PTI is back in power.

Footage being shared on social media showed that police personnel and vehicles were present at Banigala, while its entry and exit points were blocked.

Responding to the footage, the Islamabad police said: “The police security was deployed yesterday due to the protest of the teachers of Punjab. All the protesters were dispersed only last evening. There was no such activity around Banigala house today.”

The police said “wrong information” was being spread among the public via the video and requested people to desist from spreading such information without verification.

The Islamabad police also requested provincial governments to resolve such matters at their level.

On Tuesday, teachers and clerks associations had threatened to stage a protest outside Imran’s residence on August 11 against the appointment of the District Education Authority’s chief executive officer.

The protesters had carried placards, chanted slogans against the Punjab government and demanded to withdraw the decision of appointing a new chief executive officer.

Protest leaders had said teachers and clerks would continue to sit in front of the CEO’s office if their demands were not met and after Ashura, all the teachers and employees of Rawalpindi district will stage a protest in Banigala.