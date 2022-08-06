DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2022

'Question' not about Pakistan's soil, but its airspace, says Fawad on Zawahiri killing in US strike

Dawn.com Published August 6, 2022 Updated August 6, 2022 02:50pm
<p>PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the "question" was not about Pakistan's soil being used in the US drone attack that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri, but its airspace as he demanded a formal statement from ministries.

The former minister was seemingly referring to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Babar Iftikhar DG ISPR's recent remarks on the matter. In a brief telephone interview with Geo News last night, the DG ISPR ruled out the possibility, saying there was no question of Pakistan soil being used for “such a purpose”.

In a tweet today, Chaudhry wrote: "The question is whether Pakistan's airspace was allowed to be used to not."

"Repetitive statements on Pakistan's land not being used are unclear," Chaudhry continued, stressing that relevant ministries would have to issue a formal statement over the matter.

In a press conference yesterday, Chaudhry demanded to know whether Pakistan’s air space had been used by the US for a recent drone strike that killed Zawahiri. “The nation wants to know whether we are again going to become a tool of the United States against Al Qaeda,” he said.

When asked about the matter on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, the DG ISPR said: “The Foreign Office has clarified it in detail. They are all rumours, as anybody can write anything on social media. We should avoid this. Our enemy, in particular, feeds such information and they (people) get exploited.”

The United States carried out a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday morning and killed Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head for helping coordinate the September 11, 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Immediately after it was reported, a number of PTI leaders raised questions about Pakistan's role in the attack, prompting the ISPR clarification.

In an interview with Express News earlier this week, ex-premier Imran Khan had warned that "providing airspace to America" could damage relations with Afghanistan.

"If we give space and if America conducts a drone attack in Afghanistan, it will affect our tribal areas. Do we want to become a part of someone else's war amid these crises?" he had asked.

'Controversy' around President Alvi not attending funeral of chopper martyrs

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Haider Zaidi said that Gen Iftikhar's response to a question about President Dr Arif Alvi not attending the funeral of the six army officers martyred in the recent helicopter crash in Balochistan was "left in bad taste".

During last night's interview, the anchor had asked: "It was said about the President, who is the commander of the armed forces, that the families of the martyred didn't want him to attend the funeral..."

The ISPR spokesman, however, refused to comment on the matter. "It's better if I don't comment on the matter," he had said.

In a tweet early this morning, PTI's Zaidi said: "Could have and should have been handled in a much more dignified and professional manner."

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari also said that the president was the supreme commander of the armed forces and "must be defended".

Meanwhile, late Friday night, Dr Alvi tweeted that there was "unnecessary controversy" over him not attending the funeral.

"This gives me an opportunity to condemn in unequivocal terms the despicable tweets by those who are neither aware of our culture or our religion," the president said, adding that he called “hundreds of families”, attended funerals and visited them to offer condolences.

Earlier, the ISPR had also said that “certain insensitive quarters” resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media after the helicopter crash, which was “unacceptable”.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
DK
Aug 06, 2022 01:26pm
Fawad is absolutely right
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 06, 2022 01:31pm
No Point to raise this question, no one can answer this question, every one seen that what happens with PTI once they stand against USA.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 06, 2022 01:33pm
Fawad Chaudhry is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 06, 2022 01:33pm
Neutrals brought Pakistan to its knees.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 06, 2022 01:46pm
Cannot accept anything more from the imported Government
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Aug 06, 2022 01:52pm
This PTI baboon has a strange IQ. If the soil is not used means that air space is not used. I have a question, is taking money from the foreign national ok under the constitution. Expect a brilliant answer from PTI baboon.
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 06, 2022 01:55pm
This combo of chickens and beggars (plus blunderers) is getting PAKISTAN back to the So called commando regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 06, 2022 01:56pm
Neutrals lying to the nation and asking for respect.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAD
Aug 06, 2022 02:10pm
The defense minister should clarify about use of Pakistani air space and if the president being the supreme commander of the armed forces was onboard or not.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank Manuel
Aug 06, 2022 02:13pm
When you constantly borrow money. You do a few favors for the donor countries. This is called adjustment. Khan and PTI who heavily took foreign funds know this.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Aug 06, 2022 02:23pm
Questions not about PDM but PTIs foreign funding.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani American Dude
Aug 06, 2022 02:23pm
Fawad Chaudhry is using Twitter, which essentially is an American technology company, therefore he is using American soil and space. Who allowed him to do so?
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Aug 06, 2022 02:47pm
Nobody is bothered about Al Qaeda or Afghanistan. These are non-issues.
Reply Recommend 0
Afaque
Aug 06, 2022 02:50pm
@Pakistani American Dude, What a logic you have Sir !!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 06, 2022 03:15pm
Once again, he's 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 06, 2022 03:24pm
Pathological liars they play only blame games.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Aug 06, 2022 03:34pm
A perfect example of putting Politics over national interest.
Reply Recommend 0
ShekhChilly
Aug 06, 2022 08:31pm
@DK, he should answer, why amercian soldiers where on Pka soil during this government time
Reply Recommend 0
True Muslim
Aug 06, 2022 08:49pm
Pakistan has no value and no airspace
Reply Recommend 0
True Muslim
Aug 06, 2022 08:50pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, 100% on track
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Aug 06, 2022 08:51pm
Fawad is so right, we even believed he was sending first astronaut in space in 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 06, 2022 08:57pm
IKN is bad medicine.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 06, 2022 08:58pm
Pakistan should keep as far away as possible from the Taliban. They will bring us great harm.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Paterfamilias?

Paterfamilias?

Reema Omer
Through a series of judgements, SC made CJP’s recommendations for judicial appointments virtually binding on president.

Editorial

Economic restructuring
Updated 06 Aug, 2022

Economic restructuring

All the policies and tough decisions implemented by the PML-N-led ruling coalition have so far translated to firefighting.
Kashmir’s plight
06 Aug, 2022

Kashmir’s plight

THREE years after the BJP-led government in New Delhi made its ill-advised move to do away with the autonomous...
Extinction risks
06 Aug, 2022

Extinction risks

WE may be at risk of losing our natural treasures before even getting a chance to truly appreciate them. According ...
Gutting NAB
Updated 05 Aug, 2022

Gutting NAB

Recent changes to NAB's governing laws go well beyond an attempt to reform the organisation.
Plastic menace
05 Aug, 2022

Plastic menace

WHILE plastic waste poses a major threat to the environment and human health, and authorities have over the years...
Commonwealth triumph
05 Aug, 2022

Commonwealth triumph

IT took five days but given the rousing manner in which it happened it was worth the wait. Finally, Pakistan could...