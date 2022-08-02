DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan, Chinese armies ‘brothers in arms’: COAS

APP Published August 2, 2022 Updated August 2, 2022 11:39am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) of China and the Pakistan Army were brothers in arms and their relationship would continue to contribute towards safeguarding their collective interests.

General Bajwa was the chief guest at ceremony to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The ceremony was also attended by Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, embassy officials and officers from the tri-services.

According to a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation building.

The COAS said that the relationship between Pakistan and China was “unique and robust and has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Rong said that China and Pakistan were iron brothers, all-weather friends and strategic partners.

“The recent meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation has set up an important platform for military collaborations, which will serve effectively for military-to-military relations between the two countries,” the ambassador added.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2022

Hope786
Aug 02, 2022 11:48am
True, time tested, battle hardened and courage to face Modi's India in a blink of an eye!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 02, 2022 11:50am
Same old talk by Bajwa.
Reply Recommend 0

