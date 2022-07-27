Another route of ‘red bus’ being launched today

KARACHI: The Peoples Bus Service, popularly known as red bus, will begin operation on another route in the metropolis from Wednesday (today).

The new route will start from North Nazimabad’s Five Star Chowrangi via KDA Chow­rangi, Nazimabad Eid­gah, Liaquatabad No 10, Esa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC Building, Korangi Road, KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi in Korangi.

Sindh Information Mini­ster Sharjeel Inam Mem­on, who also holds the additional portfolio of transport and mass transit, chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review the progress of the Peoples Bus Service project.

Transport Secretary Abd­ul Haleem Sheikh, project director of the National Radio Transmission Com­pany (NRTC) Sohaib Shafiq, Basheer Hussain and others also attended the meeting.

Mr Memon directed the officials concerned to conduct a survey for Route No 11 comprising areas of Boat Basin, US Consulate Gene­ral, Mauripur, Kea­mari and Lyari.

He sought a progress report on the new routes and said that the Pakistan Peoples Party was working to modernise the public transport system in Karachi.

After the completion of the bus rapid transit system and the Peoples Inter-District Bus Service project, the long-standing transport problem of the citizens of Karachi will be resolved, he hoped.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022