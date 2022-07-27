DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2022

Another route of ‘red bus’ being launched today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 27, 2022 - Updated July 27, 2022 09:37am

KARACHI: The Peoples Bus Service, popularly known as red bus, will begin operation on another route in the metropolis from Wednesday (today).

The new route will start from North Nazimabad’s Five Star Chowrangi via KDA Chow­rangi, Nazimabad Eid­gah, Liaquatabad No 10, Esa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC Building, Korangi Road, KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi in Korangi.

Sindh Information Mini­ster Sharjeel Inam Mem­on, who also holds the additional portfolio of transport and mass transit, chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review the progress of the Peoples Bus Service project.

Transport Secretary Abd­ul Haleem Sheikh, project director of the National Radio Transmission Com­pany (NRTC) Sohaib Shafiq, Basheer Hussain and others also attended the meeting.

Mr Memon directed the officials concerned to conduct a survey for Route No 11 comprising areas of Boat Basin, US Consulate Gene­ral, Mauripur, Kea­mari and Lyari.

He sought a progress report on the new routes and said that the Pakistan Peoples Party was working to modernise the public transport system in Karachi.

After the completion of the bus rapid transit system and the Peoples Inter-District Bus Service project, the long-standing transport problem of the citizens of Karachi will be resolved, he hoped.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Justice on trial

Justice on trial

Zahid Hussain
It's important to alleviate concerns about the impartiality of the apex judiciary in order to strengthen court's authority.

Editorial

An expected change in Punjab
Updated 27 Jul, 2022

An expected change in Punjab

Change in the political scene after top court’s decision will prove to be the most massive setback for the PML-N in its history.
Ulema in Kabul
27 Jul, 2022

Ulema in Kabul

WHILE attacks by militants on Pakistani forces continue, the state is still strangely committed to suing for peace...
Monkeypox outbreak
27 Jul, 2022

Monkeypox outbreak

IT may seem right now to be a distant concern, but if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that even...
Collision course
Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Collision course

Observers are expecting the crisis to turn into a three-way showdown between civilian leadership, judiciary and establishment.
Rain disaster
26 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

TO say that the 2022 monsoon season has been exceptionally challenging for Pakistan would be an understatement. The...
Lifting import ban
26 Jul, 2022

Lifting import ban

THERE is no doubt that tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports are bad for the economy as they put serious...