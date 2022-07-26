DAWN.COM Logo

BAP offers to mediate between govt, opposition

Saleem Shahid Published July 26, 2022 - Updated July 26, 2022 08:59am

QUETTA: A joint meeting of senators and MNAs of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Monday expressed concern over the prevailing political situation and offered to play their role in reducing political temperature.

A meeting of BAP members of the upper and lower houses of parliament reviewed the overall political and economic situation in the country and suggested that all political forces should give priority to the state instead of politics in the prevailing situation.

A party statement issued after the meeting observed that presently the country needs a strong and stable political system through which the issues facing the country can be resolved through mutual understanding and negotiations.

All political parties should play their role for resolving the economic issues facing the country in the sake of the country’s integrity and stability, the statement of BAP said.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Acting Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani, provincial president of BAP, senators, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Nasibullah Bazai, Ms Sana Jamali, MNAs Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ms Zubida Jalal, Ms Robina Irfan and others have attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2022

