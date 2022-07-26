DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 26, 2022

Oath to 34 Punjab govt ministers notified

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 26, 2022 - Updated July 26, 2022 10:21am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday notified administering of oath to 34 ministers.

Initially, the Governor House had stated that 37 ministers were administered oath by Balighur Rehman on Sunday night. The notification did not include the names of Zaheer Iqbal Channar, Siddiq Khan Baloch, and Imran Khalid Butt.

Two ministers Zaheer Iqbal Channar and Imran Khalid Butt were sworn in on Monday, as they did not take oath on Sunday owing to their personal engagements, says the Governor House spokesperson.

The ministers, who have been notified, are: ex-speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Mehr Iqbal Achlana, ex-food minister Malik Nadeem Kamran, Bilal Yasin, ex-education minister Rana Mashhood, ex-health minister Khwaja Imran Nazir, Yawar Zaman, Manshaullah Butt, ex-agriculture minister Ahmed Ali Aulak, Saba Sadiq, Malik Asad Khokhar, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Rana Liaquat, Bilal Asghar Warraich, Syed Hassan Murtaza, and Haider Ali Gilani.

Retired Col Ayub Gadhi, Kazim Ali Pirzada, Chaudhry Shafiq, Iqbal Gujjar, Fida Hussain Wattoo, Rana Ijaz Noon, Azma Zahid Bukhari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Sania Ashiq, Sibtain Bukhari, Jehangir Khanzada, retired Col Rana Tariq, Qasim Hanjra, Zeeshan Rafiq, Qasim Abbas Langa, Ashraf Ansari, Chaudhry Shafiq and Tanveer Aslam Malik.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2022

