PDM chief Fazl to become party in Mazari ruling case

From the Newspaper Published July 25, 2022 - Updated July 25, 2022 07:24am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement’s president Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference at his residence on Sunday.—Online
ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Sunday announced that he will become a party in the petition filed by PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi against the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Addressing a press conference, the JUI-F chief said he would move a petition with the Supreme Court to become a party in the case.

Echoing the demand of two major parties in the PDM, the PPP and the PML-N, he also asked for the constitution of a full court of the Supreme Court to hear the petition.

Flanked by party leaders, including Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, he said the party’s chief has the final authority to decide the party policy and all others office bearers (lawmakers) have to follow it.

“A party leader directs their parliamentary party even if they are not a member [of the house],” he said, adding that after the fiasco in the Punjab Assembly, a new discussion has started that only parliamentary leader has the authority to lead the party in the assembly.—APP

Our Correspondent adds: Separately, talking to reporters at his native village Abdul Khel in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday, Maulana Fazl, who also heads Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), warned that the ruling coalition “will never accept any interference, be it soft or hard, in national affairs”.

His remarks came a day after some news channels reported that the establishment has offered “soft intervention” to resolve the current political crisis which has been brewing since former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no confidence motion in April.

The PDM chief said that all State institutions should stay within limits and not exceed their constitutional jurisdiction.

He warned that if the institutions transgress their domain, it will create a crisis that the same institutions would be unable to control. Maulana Fazl said that parliament will take all decisions as per the Constitution “without being blackmailed or pressurised”. He also claimed that the courts and the “authorities” gave full and unconditional support to Mr Khan’s government but since the PDM came to the power, interference in parliamentary and administrative affairs has started.

While claiming that Imran Khan almost bankrupted the country, the PDM chief demanded that the government investigate the allegations of corruption during the PTI-led government and hold everyone accountable.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2022

Anwa4
Jul 25, 2022 07:31am
Ob zip up
Khalid iqbal
Jul 25, 2022 07:33am
Democracy is a functional behavior of the tolerant and educated .
Ali
Jul 25, 2022 07:33am
Party head making decisions even if he is not in parliament would make a mockery of democracy. The peoples representation would be in one persons hand, not representing and not elected- and paying him off would be easy.
Denali
Jul 25, 2022 07:50am
This is strange. Here is an irrelevant person who is trying to grasp at anything that can put him in the limelight.
PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Jul 25, 2022 07:53am
Dy Speaker Dost M Mazari deliberately misconstrued Order of SC, Maulana Fazalur Rehman will waste more time. A straight Order from SC is expected.
AMJAD KHAN
Jul 25, 2022 07:58am
Please stop calling him a Maulana. This man is an accomplished political thug.
Khalil
Jul 25, 2022 07:59am
Who went to SC late night during no confidence vote now they are saying to leave parliament alone. I am telling you these people have brain fog
AJ
Jul 25, 2022 08:04am
This guy is one the biggest problem of this country
Fastrack
Jul 25, 2022 08:11am
All being done to please foreign masters. "I tried my best sir." Worst lot.
Ali
Jul 25, 2022 08:11am
Hypocrite at his best …..
Hope786
Jul 25, 2022 08:43am
Immature chaos maker, anti Pakistan 70 years old child is the creator of this mess, others are just giving back what he deserves.
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Jul 25, 2022 08:45am
Funny, Maulana Diesel claims that he is more literate than CJP on constitutional issues.
Dr Hassan
Jul 25, 2022 08:49am
Loosers
Waseem
Jul 25, 2022 08:50am
Relax man, go to home, take cold shower and stay in the bed.
F Khan
Jul 25, 2022 08:57am
The anarchist need to be put behind the bars otherwise he would burn down the country.
Iftikhar Ali
Jul 25, 2022 09:02am
Pdm very upset and trying to pressure judiciary.
Arkeetect
Jul 25, 2022 09:07am
Nice try Maulana. This is NOT diesel permit department…
Jamil Ahmed
Jul 25, 2022 09:10am
Someone in the Full Bench is on the payroll
Fragile State
Jul 25, 2022 09:12am
Once again a questionable corrupt man with no achievements to date other than behaving like a parasite.
Sadaqat Ali
Jul 25, 2022 09:14am
Maulana sahib, this is not 1980’s. Your politics is seeing its last. Please let a young leadership take over
Real.Pakistani
Jul 25, 2022 09:15am
Corrupt thugs vs rest of the Pakistanis. This is what's happening now.
AA
Jul 25, 2022 09:15am
SC interference is constitutional.
Shahid
Jul 25, 2022 09:25am
Dangerous man for Pakistan
Amin
Jul 25, 2022 09:26am
Maulana diesel, the source of corruption in Pakistan.
Jay ahmed
Jul 25, 2022 09:29am
Diesel is insignificant, trying to look important
Javed
Jul 25, 2022 09:37am
Their understanding of ‘interference’ was a wee bit different in April.
Haider chamkani
Jul 25, 2022 09:41am
Rate of diesel is too high these days.
shan
Jul 25, 2022 09:44am
Excellent move. These are experienced folks and their experience is now at work.
Dominic
Jul 25, 2022 09:46am
All these PDM goons should be Jailed, they are crookes criminals who care about their own cases in courts rather than their focus should be to restore the economy of Pakistan and to look after the welfare of its people.
Rizwan
Jul 25, 2022 09:52am
Fazal Sahab is he a member of Punjab Assembly ?
Guest2020
Jul 25, 2022 09:55am
Keep your nose out!
Ak
Jul 25, 2022 10:27am
IK alone made all these looters crying
