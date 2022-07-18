Grid station fire plunges lower Sindh into darkness

HYDERABAD: A fire in a 160MVA transformer at a National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) grid station at Hala Naka on Sunday night plunged many areas of lower Sindh into darkness.

The fire broke out in a transformer at the 220 KV grid station which supplies electricity to eight feeders in Hyderabad, Tandojam, Tando Allahyar, Sultanabad, Mirpurkhas Hala and Matiari grid stations, a Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) spokesperson said.

The fire tenders faced difficulties as they had to travel a long distance to fetch water.

However, the spokersperson said they needed fire tenders fitted with foam fire extinguishers, as the transformer stored 2,000 litres of oil.

He said that the administration had asked the management of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) to send their fire tenders.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2022