ACE raids Farah Khan’s house in land allotment case

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, raided the Lahore residence of Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Khan, a close friend of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in connection with alleged illegal allotment of an expensive commercial plot to her.

According to officials, an ACE Faisalabad team raided Farah’s residence here for her alleged involvement in acquiring a commercial plot worth Rs 600 million against Rs80 million in Faisalabad by setting up a bogus company.

Farah, her mother and some officials of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management are nominated in the case registered by the ACE. Farah has been in the UAE for the last three months.

The ACE arrested two officials of the industrial estate. It is investigating Farah and her husband’s properties.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, has summoned Farah Khan on July 20 in the income beyond means and money laundering investigation.

The NAB also summoned her husband Ahsan Jamil and 18 others in this investigation.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2022