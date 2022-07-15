DAWN.COM Logo

Cabinet approves formation of committee to deliberate treason proceedings against PTI leadership

Dawn.com Published July 15, 2022 - Updated July 15, 2022 04:59pm
<p>Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addresses a press conference on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that the federal cabinet has constituted a special committee to deliberate whether action should be taken against the PTI leadership under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Article 6 states that any person who "abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason".

The development on the government exploring Article 6 proceedings against the PTI leadership comes after the Supreme Court released a detailed judgement explaining the reasons why it dismissed former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri's controversial ruling on the no-trust move against then-prime minister Imran Khan.

"Whether these acts attract Article 6 of the Constitution (high treason) is also left open to be determined by the parliamentarians to ponder should they leave open the doors for such unconstitutional acts or take suitable measures to stop such like mess in future,” Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel in an additional note in the judgement.

In her press conference in Islamabad today, Marriyum dilated upon decisions taken by the federal cabinet.

She said a special committee has been formed under the leadership of law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, which will present its suggestions in the next federal cabinet meeting.

She said that the committee would present a report on the implementation of the points put forward by the SC and suggest an inquiry under Article 6 and other laws to prevent constitutional violations from occurring in the future.

The top court's detailed verdict stated that Suri had breached his constitutional duty by dismissing the no-confidence motion.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the April 3 ruling failed to qualify for the protection of the internal proceedings of parliament under Article 69(1) as it was “not the outcome of a vote in the national assembly instead, it was a unilateral decision”. The law states: "The validity of any proceedings in Majlis-i-Shoora (Parliament) shall not be called in question on the ground of any irregularity of procedure."

Justice Bandial also observed that the controversial action by the deputy speaker triggered a chain of events, the most concerning aspect of which was that it allowed the then PM to claim the constitutionally repugnant outcome of avoiding the no-trust motion without a vote by the assembly.

The government had hailed the verdict while the PTI had termed it to be full of "contradictions". The PTI chief had also said he was "deeply hurt" by the judgement.

Aurangzeb said that the prime minister and the ministers had lauded the detailed verdict.

"The judgement has proven that the previous government passed unconstitutional orders," she said, asserting that now was the time to decide whether the "murder of Pakistan's Constitution, democracy, and laws" was acceptable.

"Hence, the cabinet committee will suggest measures that can be taken against Imran Khan and his government for violating the Constitution and present a report in the next meeting," she added.

Commission to probe Tayyaba Gul case

The minister also said that the cabinet had approved the formation of an independent inquiry commission to investigate the Tayyaba Gul case.

In 2019, a video clip surfaced featuring Gul and then-National Accountability Bureau chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, which politicians later alleged was used to "blackmail" him into moving against the then-opposition.

Earlier this month, she appeared before the Public Accounts Committee and made shocking allegations about Iqbal.

Aurangzeb said Gul had also claimed that she was "held captive at the Prime Minister's Office for 18 days" during Imran's tenure.

"She had filed a harassment complaint at the PM's portal after which she was called to the PM's Office and illegally held captive," the minister said.

Later, all the evidence and videos collected in the case were used against the NAB chief, she alleged.

"Imran Khan [...] blackmailed Javed Iqbal and compromised an institution for political means," Aurangzeb claimed.

"Therefore, we have decided to form an inquiry commission," she said, adding that the law minister would work on formulating the body's terms of reference and present them before the cabinet at the next meeting.

Dr. Feroz
Jul 15, 2022 04:27pm
Please do take an action. This nation is ready for an excuse to rip you all apart.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 15, 2022 04:28pm
is this government going to do anything for the public? they are more focused on persecuting the opposition than dealing with issues affecting the public. Its time for an election and get rid of this lot.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 15, 2022 04:29pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Jk
Jul 15, 2022 04:30pm
Children please focus on economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Masud Canada
Jul 15, 2022 04:36pm
It will open Pandora's box and suck everyone into this vortex from 1947 onward. Time for populace to enjoy Gladiators fight it out.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 15, 2022 04:37pm
A bunch of jokers! Criminals in Govt will now decide about Article 6!!
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Jul 15, 2022 04:39pm
Such a shameless Government and Security Establishment
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 15, 2022 04:41pm
When did any committee perform any commendable performance? Such committees are only formed to create deep confusion and bog in the ordinary and simple procedures because, tomorrow they themselves have to face the same situation at the hands another set of people at the helm of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Jul 15, 2022 04:41pm
PDM and PMLN in particular is digging its own grave by messing with PTI in such a manner. PTI has a large vote bank.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Jul 15, 2022 04:42pm
woow just wooow ..
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 15, 2022 04:42pm
Will the cabinet do some thing about Salman Shahbaz Lahore Court order he is proclaimed offender in Rs 16 Billion case
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 15, 2022 04:43pm
The evil leadership of Pakistan is only busy in degrading each other. They are eating Pakistan like a vulture eats dead animals.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah The Great
Jul 15, 2022 04:44pm
Such is the Sanctity of Pakistan Constitution, that its Original Creator Z.A Bhutto was hanged. Neutrals Ex-Boss Musharraf suspended it in 2007. Now in 2022, A party with its leadership on bail is Guardian of the Constitution. What a Joke, this country has become lately.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Arain
Jul 15, 2022 04:47pm
good decision, ban PTI and IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Farouk Khan
Jul 15, 2022 04:51pm
They diligently accumulated the evidence foreign funding etc now time to turn the thumbscrews.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Jul 15, 2022 04:53pm
MUZZEL THE BLUFF MASTER --- What will happen to the magician now!
Reply Recommend 0

