DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 08, 2022

Indian SC grants bail to journalist Mohammad Zubair but detention to continue

Dawn.com | Reuters Published July 8, 2022 - Updated July 8, 2022 05:23pm
<p>A file photo of Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of the fact-checking site Alt News. — Mohammed Zubair Twitter</p>

A file photo of Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of the fact-checking site Alt News. — Mohammed Zubair Twitter

Listen to article

India's top court granted bail on Friday to Muslim journalist Mohammad Zubair, who was accused of insulting Hindu religious leaders on Twitter, after his arrest last month raised concerns over media freedom.

But Zubair, who co-founded fact-checking website Alt News and regularly tweets on the increasing marginalisation of India's Muslim minority, will remain in police custody due to another complaint filed in the capital New Delhi.

A complaint filed in June in the Sitapur district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh alleged that Zubair had hurt religious sentiments by describing a group of Hindu religious leaders as "hate mongers", according to a court document.

Ruling on the Sitapur complaint, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court granted Zubair five days interim bail, and also ordered him to refrain from tweeting and tampering with any electronic evidence.

According to The Print, the journalist has been nominated in two separate cases, registered by the UP police and Delhi police, respectively, and the five-day interim bail was granted only for the former.

Delhi police had arrested Zubair in June after accusing him of insulting religious beliefs on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the FIR registered by the UP police was based on a complaint by Bhagwan Sharan, who identifies himself as the district head of Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena, The Wire reported.

According to the publication, a UP court had sent Zubair on 14-day judicial remand. It had also rejected the journalist's bail application later and sent him to police custody from July 8 to 14.

Subsequently, Zubair had approached the Supreme Court to quash the FIR registered by the UP police on July 7 (yesterday).

His counsel, Advocate Colin Gonsalves, told the court today, “A person who made hate speech has been granted bail but secular tweeter who exposed the venomous language has been jailed.”

The matter will now be heard by a regular bench, The Wire reported.

Zubair had played a role in drawing attention to incendiary remarks about Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) recently made by Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that sparked widespread protests across the Islamic world.

Amnesty International had earlier said India was “targeting” Zubair for his “crucial work” combating disinformation and calling out discrimination against minorities.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 08, 2022 05:56pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Human
Jul 08, 2022 06:01pm
At least he did not disappear
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A matter of months?

A matter of months?

Faisal Bari
Trade and budget deficits, symptoms of a deeper malaise at the structural level, cannot be wished away with changes in oil prices.

Editorial

Battlefield Punjab
Updated 08 Jul, 2022

Battlefield Punjab

Whether voters will choose to buy Imran Khan’s rhetoric, or opt to believe the PML-N’s promises will become clear on July 17.
Interest rate hike
08 Jul, 2022

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank does not seem willing to leave anything to chance. On Thursday, it jacked up the policy rate by an...
Offal disposal
08 Jul, 2022

Offal disposal

FOR Muslims, Eidul Azha is an occasion for sombre reflection on one’s many privileges, marked by a ritual ...
TTP talks’ oversight
Updated 07 Jul, 2022

TTP talks’ oversight

The bottom line is that the state should not negotiate with terrorists from a position of weakness.
Rain disaster
07 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

IT is the same story year in and year out. Despite many lives lost, billions of rupees in accumulated damages and ...
Sri Lanka bankruptcy
07 Jul, 2022

Sri Lanka bankruptcy

CRITICALLY low foreign exchange reserves; a plummeting currency and a tanking economy; lengthy power cuts and long,...