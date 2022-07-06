Light rain takes a heavy toll on life, traffic in Karachi

KARACHI: The city remained under thick and dark clouds on Tuesday and different parts of the metropolis received light and moderate showers during the second half of the day, which were enough to crumple the traffic system causing hours-long traffic jams on almost all main roads, only to test the patience of commuters.

The downpour continued to play havoc with the metropolis’ ill-maintained traffic, electricity and sewerage systems amid warning from the Met office that the current system could lead to “rain, wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls” till Thursday.

The authorities, however, blamed accumulated water on main roads that affected the traffic pace which ultimately turned into gridlock. They also found much larger number of vehicles on roads on Tuesday.

The key roads, mainly in downtown district of Saddar and South district, were flooded with sewage water after many gutters along the main roads overflowed. The same situation was witnessed in Central district and East where people on Shahrah-e-Pakistan and University Road faced the same situation.

More rain expected in next 24-48 hour; rail track ballast washes away near Jhimpir

An official at the Met office said several parts of the city received moderate showers on the second day, in mostly second half the day, of the fresh monsoon spell.

A few areas, he said, saw a frequent drizzle throughout the day. He said that the South district received moderate rain for a brief period as mostly light to moderate showers with lightning and thunderstorm were reported in the metropolis.

By 8pm, DHA Phase II had received the maximum of 43.2 millimeters of rain followed by PAF Masroor Base 33mm, PAF Faisal Base 23.3mm, Keamari 12.4mm and Nazimabad received 12mm rain, while the other parts of the city, the Met office said, witnessed traces or single digit count of the downpour.

More showers expected

A fresh advisory issued by the Met office warned that the monsoon currents were penetrating in the country and could continue during next 24-48 hours, which were likely to further strengthen from the weekend.

“Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Thatta and Badin from 05th (night) to July 7,” it said.

Rail link to upcountry cut off

The stones and mud under an eight feet long railway tracks between the Jhimpir Railway Station and Meting washed off due to the heavy rain effecting train operations.

The crushed stones laid around train tracks are known as ballast. Their purpose is to hold the wooden cross ties in place, which in turn hold the rails in place.

According to a Railways spokesperson, work is under way to fix the area following which operations will resume to normal.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2022