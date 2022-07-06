DAWN.COM Logo

SHC orders police to recover ‘missing’ law student till 19th

Ishaq Tanoli Published July 6, 2022 - Updated July 6, 2022 10:55am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the police to recover a missing law student and produce him in court till July 19.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro also warned that in case of non-compliance of the court order the bench would summon the inspector general of police or his focal person on the next hearing.

Petitioner Advocate Mukhtiar Ali Sodhar approached the SHC stating that his younger brother, Akhtiar Ali Sodhar, was allegedly taken away by personnel of law enforcement agencies from a hotel in Jamshoro on June 16 and since then his whereabouts were not known.

He further submitted that his brother was a fourth year law student at Pir Ellahi Bux Law College, Dadu who used to assist him.

He maintained that previously, he was also taken away by some law enforcement agencies, but released after 10 days.

The SSP-Jamshoro in his report stated that the area police did not arrest Sodhar and a case of his abduction was registered on June 24 on the complaint of his brother.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2022

