DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 05, 2022

Saudi Arabia arrests 300 pilgrims without permits

AFP Published July 5, 2022 - Updated July 5, 2022 07:50am

MAKKAH: Saudi authorities have arrested and fined nearly 300 people caught trying to perform Haj without permits, an official said on Monday, as the kingdom prepares to receive one million people for the annual pilgrimage.

Some 288 “citizens and residents were arrested for violating Haj regulations,” Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Basami, head of Haj security, told a press conference broadcast on state-run media, adding that they were each fined 10,000 Saudi riyals (around $2,600).

Officials have also imposed a security cordon around Makkah, Islam’s holiest city where the Grand Mosque is located, and barred nearly 100,000 people in more than 69,000 vehicles from entering, Basami said.

One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed to participate in this year’s Haj after two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. That is below the 2.5m people who performed Haj in 2019, before the pandemic hit, but significantly higher than the 60,000 people, all of them fully vaccinated Saudi citizens, who took part last year.

At least 650,000 pilgrims had arrived from overseas for Haj as of Sunday, authorities said. The pilgrimage officially starts on Wednesday, but on Monday pilgrims were already performing rituals.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Jul 05, 2022 08:26am
Doing Haj is not a crime or is it? They should have been accommodated.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Warming ties
05 Jul, 2022

Warming ties

BILATERAL ties with the US are clearly on the mend after an extensive rough patch under the PTI government. While ...
LNG emergency
Updated 05 Jul, 2022

LNG emergency

The problem is that Pakistan does not have sufficient cash at the moment to buy even a single LNG cargo at present prices.
The invisible half
05 Jul, 2022

The invisible half

WHAT better illustrates the Afghan Taliban’s misogynistic and mediaeval worldview than the fact that not a single...
Wise counsel
Updated 04 Jul, 2022

Wise counsel

Fuelling the fires of communalism for petty political gains is dangerous and can have a long-lasting impact on India’s stability.
Hazardous waste
04 Jul, 2022

Hazardous waste

GIVEN we have not yet developed streamlined systems for managing locally produced hazardous waste, we are inviting...
Mob ‘justice’
04 Jul, 2022

Mob ‘justice’

OVER the past few days, a string of deadly incidents has been reported from Karachi in which enraged mobs have...