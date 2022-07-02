CJCSC Gen Raza meets Iranian president, discusses bilateral and strategic cooperation

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza — who is currently in Iran on an official visit, has called on President Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest and regional security environment with him.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, both sides displayed the desire to initiate meaningful and long-lasting security and defence cooperation between Pakistan and the neighbouring country.

Gen Raza also had separate meetings with Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, the Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and the Commander of Iran’s Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

The statement said that the dignitaries discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties. "Both sides highlighted that common borders should be 'Borders of Peace & Friendship'."

Meanwhile, the Iranian military leadership lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at General Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent presented a guard of honour to Gen Raza.

Last month, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Iran as well. During the visit, he met the Iranian president and reaffirmed Pakistan’s keen desire to strengthen bilateral relations with the country.

Bilawal also took up the issue of the release and transfer of Pakistani prisoners detained in Iranian prisons.