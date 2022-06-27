Banigala staffer caught installing spy device in Imran’s bedroom

ISLAMABAD: While former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that attempts were being made to assassinate him or stop him from speaking against the ruling elite, staff at his Banigala residence on Saturday night caught a man red-handed while installing a spy device in his bedroom.

The chief of staff of the former premier, Dr Shahbaz Gill, handed over the suspect, an employee of Banigala, to the police.

On the other hand, the police on Sunday decided to conduct a medical test on the suspect.

A PTI worker, wishing not to be quoted, said the security head of Banigala was informed that an employee was installing some device in the bedroom of Imran Khan.

“Immediate action was taken and the employee, who used to do cleaning work in Banigala, was caught and a device recovered from him. Later, Mr Gill handed over the suspect to the police along with the device,” he claimed.

Medical test will be conducted on suspect to ascertain his mental health, say police

“The PTI chairman and a number of other leaders of the party have already alleged that Imran Khan’s life is in danger. Security agencies initially took some steps but later eased down,” he said.

When contacted, PTI legislator from Islamabad Ali Awan told Dawn that everyone knew how important was the life of the PTI chairman and efforts were being made to assassinate him.

“Just a month back, efforts were made to arrest Imran Khan and a contingent of police along with a prison van was sent to Banigala. Later, First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against him and some journalists. It is unfortunate that the government is not willing to provide security to the former prime minister and chairman of the largest political party of Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Gill told media that the suspect had been working in the PTI chief’s residence for the last six years and that was why “he was paid to install the device in the bedroom.”

He alleged that Rs50,000 were given to the employee and he was told that once information started coming, more money will be given to him.

Mr Gill said all intelligence and law enforcement agencies were already informed about the threats to the life of Mr Khan.

It may be noted that Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has already rejected claims that Imran Khan’s life was under threat and said he was enjoying the security of the prime minister’s level.

However, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has claimed that there is threat to the life of the former prime minister. Meanwhile, according to police sources, the alleged spy was arrested by the Banigala police.

The police claimed that a media person had handed over the person to the police but the suspect was not able to speak properly.

“The suspect could not be identified as he cannot speak properly. It has been decided that a medical test will be conducted on him to ascertain his physical and mental condition. The suspect was kept in Banigala house for a day. The person who handed over the suspect to the police has not provided any evidence or proof of spying. Police are investigating the matter and will soon reach the conclusion,” said sources in the police.

