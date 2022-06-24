DAWN.COM Logo

$2.3bn Chinese loan credited to SBP account, says Miftah

Dawn.com Published June 24, 2022 - Updated June 24, 2022 08:15pm
In this file photo, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV
In this file photo, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Friday that a loan of $2.3 billion from a Chinese consortium of banks had been credited to the central bank's account.

"I am pleased to announce that Chinese consortium loan of RMB 15bn (roughly $2.3bn) has been credited into State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) account today, increasing our foreign exchange reserves," he said on Twitter.

According to the central bank, its liquid foreign reserves stood at $14.21bn as of June 17, up from $8.99bn on June 10.

The statement comes two days after Ismail had announced that Chinese banks had signed a loan agreement with Pakistan. He had also thanked the Chinese government for facilitating the transaction.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese leadership. "The people of Pakistan are grateful for the continued support of our all-weather friends," he had said.

Since February, Pakistan has been seeking a rollover of loans expiring very shortly to support the fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves of the SBP.

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin and incumbent minister Ismail have repeatedly been claiming that an agreement had been reached for a loan rollover, but this did not materialise as Islamabad remained held up to divergent interests of big powers — China and the United States — in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war.

During the February visit of former prime minister Imran Khan to China, Pakistan sought about a $20bn support package. This included a $4bn debt rollover, an extension in currency swap from the existing $4.5bn to $10bn and $5.5bn in additional financial support.

China had since rolled over about $2bn some two months ago but the remaining items were swept under the carpet.

On June 10, Islamabad had again requested China for a $2bn debt rollover. In a recent public appearance, Ismail said the government had received a letter from the Chinese government for a loan rollover, but the signing of the agreement with the relevant banks took time to materialise.

Interestingly, the budget books for the 2022-23 fiscal year had missed reporting about $7bn-9bn worth of Chinese and International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans. The minister had conceded in his post-budget news conference that underreporting of these loans was a mistake that would be rectified.

Once taken into account, foreign economic assistance to Pakistan during the next fiscal year is estimated to be around $24bn. Two Chinese SAFE deposit loans of $1bn each are maturing within this month and the next.

China also rolled over $2bn in SAFE deposit loans in March. These loans are mostly secured to shore up foreign exchange reserves, budget support and project financing.

Ukasha Rajpoot
Jun 24, 2022 08:08pm
Money in the account but interest rate and other disclosures please.
Reply Recommend 0
Kannappan M
Jun 24, 2022 08:10pm
This is not new loan. Earlier loan renewed at higher interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jun 24, 2022 08:12pm
He lies
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jun 24, 2022 08:14pm
Early elections only way to save this country
Reply Recommend 0
snowman
Jun 24, 2022 08:14pm
Why don't we ever disclose the details of Chinese business deals? What are the terms of this loan?
Reply Recommend 0
Gautom
Jun 24, 2022 08:16pm
That's how you do it, Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 24, 2022 08:18pm
Use RMB to buy fuel from Russia as they accept them
Reply Recommend 0
vr
Jun 24, 2022 08:20pm
Loans after loans
Reply Recommend 0
Foreign hand
Jun 24, 2022 08:25pm
Who will give next loan ?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 24, 2022 08:26pm
Exactly 0% effort. To secure loans, they need to try assuring the billions won't end up in their benami accounts.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 24, 2022 08:28pm
He's driving Pakistanis crazy. Most incompetent, clueless gang.
Reply Recommend 0
Jono
Jun 24, 2022 08:33pm
Loan upon loan from China is like a noose around the neck of the people of Pakistan. Unacceptable situation for Pakistan,
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Jun 24, 2022 08:33pm
What is the plan to pay down these loans?
Reply Recommend 0
Shuaib Khan Bhat
Jun 24, 2022 08:34pm
Stop taking loans. Please stop.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Jun 24, 2022 08:38pm
LOAN to boost foreign reserves!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria Fakir Ahmad
Jun 24, 2022 08:38pm
Next srilanka in progress
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Jun 24, 2022 08:38pm
finally good news!
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Jun 24, 2022 08:43pm
Let us be all clear it is a rollover of previous deposit, there is no new money coming in.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Jun 24, 2022 08:58pm
How can a loan be a boost? Is this how we run affairs in our individual families? Sad state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Jun 24, 2022 09:09pm
Embarrassing and humiliating having to read this or IMF every day
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Jun 24, 2022 09:12pm
What’s the plan to pay back loans. Place all figures from way to date in front of the nation.
Reply Recommend 0

