DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2022

Kashmiri migrants seek increase in allowance

Tariq Naqash Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 08:55am

MUZAFFARABAD: Representatives of post-1989 migrants from India-held Kashmir have called upon the prime ministers and parliamentary leaders of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to “substantially increase their monthly subsistence allowance to help them make both ends meet”.

The demand, through different letters, was publicly endorsed on Wednesday by Syed Salahuddin, the head of an alliance of indigenous Kashmiris outfits struggling to overthrow Indian occupation.

According to official records, 7,855 families comprising 43,037 persons are registered with the AJK rehabilitation department as refugees from across the divide.

Of them, 3,101 families, comprising 17,340 persons, are living in 11 camps in Muzaffarabad and Jhelum valley districts, 1,159 families, comprising 6,766 persons, in five camps in Bagh district and 814 families, comprising 4,556 persons, in two camps in Kotli district.

Apart from them, 2,781 families, comprising 14,375 persons, are living out of camps in different towns.

The government provides a monthly subsistence allowance of Rs2,000 to each of them. Additionally, a monthly stipend ranging from Rs100 to Rs300 is given to students from nursery to university level.

However, according to Uzair Ahmed Ghazali and other representatives of refugees, they were finding it extremely difficult to make both ends meet in this paltry allowance.

“Some three decades ago, we left our homes and hearths in occupied Kashmir due to savagery of the Indian army and have been living ever since in makeshift camps in miserable conditions,” said Mr Ghazali.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...
Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.