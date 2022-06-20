Factions emerge as BAP elects ‘new leader’

QUETTA: The ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) apparently split into two factions after Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo was elected the new party president in intra-party elections, held here on Sunday.

The general council meeting was convened by BAP parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, to hold an intra-party election.

However, the exercise was rejected by former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who termed the BAP general council meeting “illegal”, saying that the general council meeting could only be convened by the party president.

“I am the president of the party and I was not consulted for convening the general council meeting,” Mr Alyani said, adding that BAP’s general council meeting will now be held on Aug 9 in Quetta.

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo rejected the stance of Mr Alyani and held the general council meeting. The meeting was attended by party officer-bearers, MPAs and general council members and Chief Organi­ser of the party Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali.

Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, the founder of the party, did not attend the meeting due to Covid-19.

Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, federal minister Sardar Israr Ahmed Tareen and party senators also attended the meeting.

According to the party announcement, Mr Bizenjo was elected president of the party unopposed while Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar was elected the Secretary General of the party unopposed.

Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani, senior minister for local government was elected Provincial President while Noor Muhammad Dummar as the General Secretary of the party. Upon completion of the election, the Chairman of Election Commission Ejaz Sanjrani distributed caps, mufflers and badges among newly-elected office-bearers.

Acting Governor of Balochistan and Balochistan Awami Party Chief Organiser Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali administered the oath to newly-elected office-bearers.

