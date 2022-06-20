Four social activists among six killed in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Six people, including four volunteers of a social organisation, were killed in two incidents in North Waziris­tan tribal district on Sunday.

Police and residents said that unidentified men on two motorcycles opened fire on a moving car in the Haiderkhel area of Mirali tehsil.

Four activists of the Youth of Waziristan, a social organisation, were killed in the attack.

The deceased have been identified as Waqar Ahmad Dawar, Sunaid Ahmad Dawar, Aamad Dawar and Assadullah.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital in Mirali town.

The Youth Organisation was formed after the Zarb-i-Azb military operation. The organisation works for restoration of peace in the militancy-hit region. The organisation has also staged protest and sit-in against target killings.

About two years ago security agencies took action against a sit-in organised by the Youth of Waziristan and arrested its founding president, Noor Islam Dawar.

Meanwhile, bullet-riddled bodies of two people, who were kidnapped from a market in Mirali town, were found near the Tochi river, also called the Gambila River, on Sunday.

Residents said that unidentified gunmen had kidnapped the two people from Khadi market in Mirali town.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing.

The deceased belonged to Lakki Marwat district.

In South Waziristan, two people were gunned down in separate incidents on Sunday.

One incident was reported from Khaisoor village where gunmen shot dead Abdur Rehman. The deceased owned a mobile phone shop in the village.

In another incident unidentified assailants killed a person in Shaktoi area of the district.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2022