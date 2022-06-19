DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 19, 2022

‘I am good’: Biden falls from bike but is unhurt

AFP Published June 19, 2022 - Updated June 19, 2022 07:50am
US President Joe Biden falls to the ground after riding up to members of the public during a bike ride.—Reuters
US President Joe Biden falls to the ground after riding up to members of the public during a bike ride.—Reuters

REHOBOTH BEACH: US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle near his beach home in the state of Delaware on Saturday morning, but was unhurt.

A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president im­m­e­diately getting up after his fall. He then says: “I’m good.” He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden in a state park near their beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell.

The president told a small crowd of well-wishers and reporters that he had lost his balance as he tried to pull a foot out of a bike clip.

The result: “a mad scramble of Secret Service and press,” a White House pool report said, adding there were no visible scrapes or bruises from the fall.

“No medical attention is needed,” a White House official said. “The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

As the oldest US president, Biden’s health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.

Taking a few questions from reporters on Saturday, Biden said he was “in the process of making up my mind” about easing some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods in order to soften inflationary pressures.

He said he would be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews


Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$visible in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Images.php on line 24

Notice: Undefined property: Compunode\Models\Images::id in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Stories.php on line 884 in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Base.php on line 54

Notice: Only variable references should be returned by reference in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Base.php on line 55

Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$visible in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Images.php on line 24

Notice: Undefined property: Compunode\Models\Images::id in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Stories.php on line 884 in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Base.php on line 54

Notice: Only variable references should be returned by reference in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Base.php on line 55

Notice: Undefined property: stdClass::$visible in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Images.php on line 24

Notice: Undefined property: Compunode\Models\Images::id in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Stories.php on line 884 in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Base.php on line 54

Notice: Only variable references should be returned by reference in /var/www/dawn.com/apps/shared/models/Base.php on line 55
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Uncertainty in Punjab
19 Jun, 2022

Uncertainty in Punjab

WHILE a healthy amount of rain in Lahore and other Punjab cities during the last couple of days broke the...
Minister’s allegations
Updated 19 Jun, 2022

Minister’s allegations

It is mind-boggling how even fundamental requirements of justice were flouted in the process of favouring an individual.
Demanding answers
19 Jun, 2022

Demanding answers

THE authorities cannot continue with their ostrich-like behaviour with regard to enforced disappearances. The matter...
Some good news
Updated 18 Jun, 2022

Some good news

Being downgraded to the grey list again would do irreparable damage to the economy and international trade.
NA-240 violence
18 Jun, 2022

NA-240 violence

THE ugly scenes witnessed in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency during Thursday’s by-poll are a reminder of the...
Lights out
18 Jun, 2022

Lights out

THE Sindh government yesterday became the first provincial administration to enforce the early closure of markets in...