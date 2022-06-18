DAWN.COM Logo

'A remarkable achievement': Pakistan one step away from exiting grey list, says Khar

Dawn.com Published June 18, 2022 - Updated June 18, 2022 02:13pm
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar (C) addresses the media on Saturday. —APP
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar (C) addresses the media on Saturday. —APP

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Saturday said that Pakistan is now "one step away" from exiting the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) "grey list", and the planned on-site visit is a procedural requirement.

She was briefing the media a day after the watchdog acknowledged that Pakistan had completed the action plan items and had secured an on-site visit to verify the implementation and sustainability of the country's money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures before removing it from its increased monitoring list.

"The 2018 action plan has been closed and no pendency of action remains on Pakistan's part," she said.

She shared that Pakistan had submitted three progress reports to the FATF regarding an action plan given last year which was related to money laundering. "I am pleased to announce that Pakistan has completed the entire seven-point action plan a year ahead of the given timelines."

Khar said the development spoke volumes about the comprehensive reforms carried out in Pakistan in the anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing (AML/CFT) domain and credited the country's "sustained momentum and efforts".

"Consequent to the fruitful discussions held at the plenary, the FATF has decided by consensus that Pakistan has addressed all technical benchmarks and completed all ... action plans [given in] 2018 and 2021."

She termed the FATF's acknowledgement "no less than a herculean feat and a remarkable achievement".

Talking about the on-site visit, the minister said it was part of the procedure for removing Pakistan from the "grey list" and would validate the process of implementation of reforms.

"Pakistan is one step away from exiting the grey list," she stressed. "The on-site visit marks the beginning of the end [of the] process that will eventually culminate in Pakistan's exit from the grey list, hopefully forever."

Khar shared that the government was working closely with the global watchdog to schedule the visit at mutually convenient dates so the process could be concluded prior to the FATF's plenary session in October.

"We have been highlighting complete national consensus. I assure of the government's commitment to take this [process] forward with national consensus. I also want to stress that Pakistan's cooperation with the FATF and the international community is grounded in our strategic objective of strengthening our economy and improving its integration in the international financial system."

'Boost to economy'

The minister expressed confidence that the FATF's acknowledgement would boost confidence in Pakistan's economy and improve the investment climate.

"I also want to acknowledge, in fact, really want to emphasise the tireless efforts of teams who have done a tremendous job in achieving these strenuous, difficult and complicated targets. I think this is something to celebrate."

Many departments and agencies at the federal and provincial levels had contributed to the national cause, she said.

"This also demonstrates that when we work together, all of the country, all of the nation, we can achieve sometimes what is considered to be impossible. This is going to be a cross-government effort," she acknowledged.

The minister said that Pakistan was now in a position to not only sustain the trajectory of reforms but also to provide guidance and technical support to other countries on the list. "We are quite a bit ahead of the curve," she added.

"I know we are far ahead regarding the financial regulations system — CFT and AML legislation — within the region but we are also doing good when you compare us to international benchmarks.

"I am sure we will be fully prepared for the on-site visit and will exit the grey list at the earliest," she said.

The minister also advised caution in sharing FATF-related developments, saying the "urge to share news has harmed us in the past". She noted that the government had been "very, very careful" by allowing the plenary to announce its decision before sharing it.

Removal from the "grey list" would be a new beginning, she continued, adding that Pakistan would then look towards strengthening its systems according to its own requirements as opposed to reporting to others.

Responding to a question, Khar acknowledged that Pakistan was the only country asked to complete two action plans. "It was quite unprecedented. We were, in fact, the only country that had two simultaneous action plans to implement. It was tedious, arduous, it was difficult ... There was a legal framework to take care of, there were amendments to do and then there was institutionalisation of new laws, the building of structures and the system."

'Willing to share credit'

In response to another question regarding why it took a long time for the development to happen, the minister said the process was very intensive and the action plan had minute details that required the country to take action at many different levels which is why it was time-consuming.

The process had strengthened Pakistan's system and enabled it to appear as a responsible country, Khar added.

She said the incumbent government was "willing to share credit with whoever wants a piece of the pie" as the action plan was implemented over several years.

"If I will give credit to anyone, it will be my team, and by that, I mean Pakistan's team, because we are representing the state of Pakistan right now. I will give credit to every member of the team who is visible and in the background," she said

"Let's not be overly celebratory right now. The process has started and the on-site visit is due, and even after that our journey will continue, the strengthening of legislation and administration will continue."

The minister said it seemed that there was more interest in taking credit for the development than the development itself. "We are giving credit to everyone and deservedly so. As I said, this is not a certain political party's agenda but Pakistan's agenda."

The incumbent government would "not react to immaturity with immaturity", she further said and added that it would be a win-win situation if everyone believed they had a stake in the process.

The minister said Pakistan now needed to prepare for the on-site visit so the country's claims that it had completed all action plans could be evaluated technically. "Clearly, we did enough to get a green light."

She said that going after people involved in terror financing was part of the country's national agenda and emphasised that the purpose of whatever reforms were being undertaken was the national interest.

'Single country tried to make this political'

"We have always emphasised that the FATF must remain apolitical, technical and impartial," she said in response to whether a particular country was behind the long process.

The minister was also asked whether there had been any political motivation for keeping Pakistan on the "grey list" to which she replied that while the country had always emphasised the FATF should remain apolitical, certain countries were "involved" in trying to maintain Pakistan's status on the list.

"A certain, singular country, at least that we all can name, has always tried to make this process a political one and been a spanner in the wheel, and to realise that we got this through consensus in the presence of that certain country ... We have to be whiter than others but it shows how much we have achieved."

'Never again'

While talking about the lessons that Pakistan had learnt, Khar said the message for the country was "never again".

"Never again will we want to be part of any list that will require us to divert our attention from our national requirements to [international] reporting requirements. We never want to slip into this again. This is the biggest lesson."

Khar said that Pakistan had "of course raised" the "leaking" of FATF-related developments prior to the plenary's conclusion. "There are very strong confidentiality rules. The FATF takes it very, very seriously. You are actually endangering the credibility of the country when you do that."

While she did not name India herself, she said the "certain country you (reporter) have mentioned has been doing that openly and has been caught doing it". Other countries understood that what had happened was incorrect, she added.

"I have no qualms in saying that there was political pressure on Pakistan. There was certainly a political angle to the elongated process and sky-high expectations from Pakistan. [We] did diplomatic engagement to neutralise the political angle because if a country builds an intensive campaign against you, you have to do it."

She added that a report on India would also be made part of the FATF's plenary in 2023.

When questioned about the role of allies, Khar said she believed Pakistan deserved the assistance of friendly countries because it had not only honoured its commitments but also "over-performed". She declined to name the friendly countries but said her ministry would reach out to them.

"I want to emphasise that Pakistan has earned this through its sheer hard work, consistent, persistent work and a national approach to problem-solving.

"We did not let any one country make it political and for that, we maintained intensive engagement with friendly countries at all levels, including at the ministerial level."

While announcing the watchdog's decision yesterday, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer acknowledged the reforms implemented by the country, saying "they are good for the stability and security of the country".

He, however, added that "Pakistan is not being removed from the grey list today. The country will be removed from the list if it successfully passes the on-site visit".

Pleyer said Pakistan would have to ensure [during the visit] that it effectively tackled money laundering and funding of terrorist groups.

Fastrack
Jun 18, 2022 10:27am
Brilliant work by team IK, meeting all FATF points with tireless work. What "diplomacy" did the looter XI do?
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jun 18, 2022 10:28am
Her party and PML n were the main reasons we were on that list. To maintain their money laundering…pathetic woman.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 18, 2022 10:29am
Can't fool. NA240 Karachi (mini-Pak) result shows looter gang net worth when IK stays away. Pathetic 8%.
Reply Recommend 0
Fasttrack
Jun 18, 2022 10:30am
Good work, Hina, Bilawal, Shahbaz, IK and all those involved.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Jun 18, 2022 10:33am
It is the important requirement. That’s where PTI failed to convince FATF last time around.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 18, 2022 10:35am
Hope that visit takes place this year.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jun 18, 2022 10:39am
All thanks to hard-working team of PM.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Jun 18, 2022 10:39am
I thought Hina Rabbani Khar is a smart lady, her statement on FATF is a strange one, maybe she is following the cowardly policy of the Sharef Government. This site visit is another demagoguery on the part of FATF to deny Pakistan a early clean Chit.
Reply Recommend 0
Stargazer
Jun 18, 2022 10:40am
Thanks to continuous struggle and hardwork by Hammad Azhar and his team, under the leadership of Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Jun 18, 2022 10:41am
Mature and sensible.... keep the good work going
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 18, 2022 10:43am
Should show courage and tell the people of Pakistan that it was joint efforts for Imran khan and Army .
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Jun 18, 2022 10:45am
Why are you taking political advantage of it? It,s the effort and implementation of the FATF condition of the previous PTI government.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jun 18, 2022 10:46am
This is the most ironic thing I have heard of yet, coming off the grey list when most of the current cabinet including the PM are known to dabble in the art of money laundering.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshaid
Jun 18, 2022 10:47am
Heartiest congratulations to PTI government for all efforts
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jun 18, 2022 10:48am
The installed Government getting there boost from the US to come off the grey list - Meanwhile our PM has cases of money laundering against him.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaheer
Jun 18, 2022 10:52am
Don't take this credit, where is blame game now. Please say it that previous govt. And associated institutions have Done this not you.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas kd
Jun 18, 2022 10:56am
Your Boss PM Shahbaz Sharif is out on bail for Money Laundering & opposed all the FATF bills in National Assembly. The credit for getting Pakistan off the Grey List goes to previous PTA Government, certainly not PDM crooks.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jun 18, 2022 11:00am
Aisha Gul of PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned citizen
Jun 18, 2022 11:01am
You should thank PTI , you guys put us on the gray list & PTI’s work got us out of this list.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Jun 18, 2022 11:04am
Credit goes to Imran khans government This current govt of crooks are taking credit they don’t deserve. They were the ones who blocked in the assembly and senate previously.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 18, 2022 11:08am
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Saturday said that Pakistan is now "one step away" from exiting the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) "grey list", and the planned on-site visit is a procedural requirement Salute to PTI for superb work. We need them back to lead.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Jun 18, 2022 11:10am
Thanks to PTI's effort for getting the country off the list where it had ended up due to PPP and PML governments incompetency.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Jun 18, 2022 11:10am
All credit goes to PTI's previous government but unfortunately, it has been ousted only for good performance.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Jun 18, 2022 11:11am
Why do we need a Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and also a Foreign Minister?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jun 18, 2022 11:12am
Educated and hardworking. Pakistan is off the list because of current civil and military hard work.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajnabi
Jun 18, 2022 11:15am
Kudos to the PTI govt for this arduous task.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Jun 18, 2022 11:15am
@Jamshaid , Why should the credit go to PTI government?
Reply Recommend 0
zaya
Jun 18, 2022 11:17am
She should join PTI, wasted in PPP, and could be the next Foreign Minister and then a PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Jun 18, 2022 11:17am
How far you will go to keep happy this world.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Jun 18, 2022 11:19am
It has happened because of efforts by Imran Khan and his team. He should be given credit for this success.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Jun 18, 2022 11:20am
Great achievement by "Team Imran Khan". Even their opponents have openly acknowledged it.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Jun 18, 2022 11:23am
Attitude counts. Good job. Finishing it gracefully.
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Jun 18, 2022 11:28am
Shall we remind her who was doing their best to create roadblocks in passing FATF related resolutions?
Reply Recommend 0
zabihg khan
Jun 18, 2022 11:29am
The government is sincere to take out the country from crises, public would also do their due duties.
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Jun 18, 2022 11:39am
The current government have done nothing to get us of the grey list and now taking all the glory. Its all thanks to PTI when it happens.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jun 18, 2022 11:48am
There must be a strict crackdown on Benaami Accounts…Pakistanis are fully aware which politicians have such accounts!!
Reply Recommend 0
Akbar
Jun 18, 2022 11:50am
Such shame that imported govt. trying to take credit as they are the one due to whom Pakistan got into FATF trouble
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Jun 18, 2022 11:56am
One step away means , apart from regime change , some other wishes to be fulfilled
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 18, 2022 11:58am
All credit to IK/PTI……….
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Jun 18, 2022 11:59am
FATF on site team should ask FIA about Shahbaz and Hamza’s case before deciding.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan my Home
Jun 18, 2022 12:14pm
Debt, IMF and getting in and out of FATF has become perpetual.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Jun 18, 2022 12:16pm
Great achievement by the Shahbaz government!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan my Home
Jun 18, 2022 12:16pm
Everybody claims credit till we are back on list.
Reply Recommend 0
mansoor mubeen
Jun 18, 2022 12:17pm
i wonder why Malta has been removed from the list without the procedural visit
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan my Home
Jun 18, 2022 12:17pm
IK, NS or SS it's irrelevant if we will be back on the list in few years.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Jun 18, 2022 12:21pm
Those who believe that civilian gov efforts took Pak off grey list r living in fools paradise .....
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 18, 2022 12:27pm
I still recall opposition including this minister walking out of parliament when FAFT legislation was going to be voted on in parliament. Once again, she was not in the room
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshaid
Jun 18, 2022 12:39pm
@Amin, nothing has done by pml n government infact Pakistan went to grey list in their tenure … it’s very clear all efforts have been done by PTI government so all credit goes to them
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 18, 2022 12:56pm
@Kaspar, because they worked on and completed all the action points in their tenure. Current govt were not left with any outstanding actions. This just fact
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 18, 2022 01:04pm
Pakistan still on the Grey List till September, FATF still watching PPP and PML-N on Money Laundering during their their new regime. Shame on these two parties who put this country on this position.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jun 18, 2022 01:19pm
AML checks were weak because PMLN and PPP leaders were laundering looted wealth.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Jun 18, 2022 01:25pm
Headlines in AlJazeera News says "Pakistan to remain in Grey list". Different interpretations
Reply Recommend 0
Ash from the West
Jun 18, 2022 01:27pm
Nawaz Shareef made it happened due to his sheer brilliance and very shrewd political sense!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 18, 2022 01:51pm
This is all due to the efforts of Ex-PMIK only, otherwise the PML-N & PPP were both responsible for putting Pakistan in the FATF Grey List.
Reply Recommend 0

