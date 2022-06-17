Five suspects wounded, arrested in three ‘encounters’

KARACHI: Five suspected criminals were wounded in three alleged encounters in different areas of the city on Thursday.

Three suspects were wounded in what was described as an encounter with the AVLC police on Suparco Road near Edhi graveyard on the outskirts of the metropolis.

According to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), its team was engaged in an encounter during which the three suspects -- Mohammed Waqar, 28, Mohammed Jehangir, 35, and Mohammed Zubair, 30, -- were wounded and arrested.

Three TT pistols and two motorbikes were seized from them, it said, adding that the suspects were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Another alleged encounter took place within the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station in Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

The police claimed that one suspect was wounded and another one escaped during an encounter with them near Nazarat.

They identified the wounded suspect as Mohammed Ehsan, who was arrested and taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment. A TT pistol was seized from him, they said, adding that his companion, Saddam, managed to escape.

East-SSP Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi said Ehsan had on June 11 shot at and wounded a citizen, Imran Raza, when the latter offered resistance to the suspects’ robbery attempt in the New Town area. The police officer said the suspects could be seen in the CCTV footage of the violent robbery attempt. He said the Aziz Bhatti police on Thursday signaled the suspects to stop for checking but they resorted to firing. An encounter with them ensued and Ehsan was wounded, he added.

In yet another alleged encounter, one suspect was wounded and arrested near Farwa Chowk, off Superhighway, officials at the Sachal police station said.

They said the shootout took place between police and two street criminals during which one of them, Mujeeb Ahmed, was wounded and arrested. One TT pistol, some snatched mobile phones, Rs5,000 cash and a motorbike were seized from him, they said. His companion managed to escape, they added.

The arrested suspect was taken to the JPMC for treatment, they said.

Two men wounded by ‘robbers’

Suspected robbers wounded two persons near New Sabzi Mandi on Thursday, according to the Sachal police.

They said that unknown suspects shot at and wounded Jeewan Raja and Kishan Naro when they offered resistance to the suspects’ attempt to rob them of cash and valuables.

The victims were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment, the police said.

Published in Dawn,June 17th, 2022