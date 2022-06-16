Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad seals F-9 Park entertainment zone after court vacates stay

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Wednesday sealed the mega entertainment zone and bowling club in F-9 Park, allegedly being run by Adnan Qaiser, brother of former National Assembly speaker, Asad Qaiser, and his friend.

The entertainment facility, spread over three acres, has become one of the main attractions for visitors to the park, particularly on weekends as there is a swimming pool, bowling club, restaurants, shops, play area and gaming zone.

The MCI’s team headed by Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) Director Shakil Arshad and backed by the Islamabad police sealed the facility after vacation of a stay order by the additional district and sessions judge, Mohammad Adnan.

The DMA had auctioned the facility to Liaquat and Co in 2019 for two years. However, according to municipal administration directorate, the facility was later taken over by another company, Fazal Mehmood and Co, and Adnan Qaiser.

Official says facility to be auctioned afresh; former NA speaker’s brother had denied owning the zone

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Qaiser had recently stated that he had no direct role in taking over the entertainment facility during the auction. Instead, it was Fazal, who had provided money to Liaquat for participating in the auction.

He said later on with the understanding of Liaquat, his friend Fazal took over the entertainment zone and bowling club while he [Adnan] was serving there as manager.

Adnan Qaiser further stated that Liaquat had backtracked from its earlier stance. Mr Qaiser also rejected the reports of illegal possession of the facility.

On the other hand in the DMA record, Liaquat and Co was the lessee and he had been given the facility for two years, which expired in August last year.

However, he did not deposit the rent/fee for the second year and even of third year, as Liaquat had been stating that the facility was taken over by him, Adnan Qaiser and Fazal.

The DMA officials said Rs140 million were outstanding against the facility.

Recently, the DMA also wrote to Margalla police station for registration of FIR against Adnan Qaiser and Fazal for illegally keeping possession of the entertainment facility.

Last week, Adnan Qaiser and his friend, Fazal Mehmood, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against their likely eviction from the facility, which according to the DMA was in his illegal possession for the last two years.

The petition stated that Adnan Qaiser was a friend of Fazal and owing to this fact, Liaquat soon after the ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government filed a complaint with the DMA and subsequently, the latter asked the police for registration of FIR against the petitioners over illegal possession of the mega entertainment zone and bowling club.

The petition went on to state that the IHC on June 3 asked the DMA to provide an opportunity of hearing to the present petitioners. However, neither the directorate nor the SHO of the police station concerned heard their submissions. It requested the court to set aside the DMA letter.

The DMA director told Dawn that after vacation of the stay order, he and his team sealed the entertainment zone and bowling club, which would be auctioned afresh.

When asked about the Rs140 million, the director said the DMA would ensure the pending amount was recovered from the defaulters.

