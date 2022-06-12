DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 12, 2022

Thousands of sheep drown as Sudan ship sinks

AFP Published June 12, 2022 - Updated June 12, 2022 04:49pm

An overladen ship crammed with thousands of sheep sank on Sunday in Sudan's Red Sea port of Suakin drowning the animals on board but with all crew surviving, port officials said.

The livestock vessel was exporting the animals from Sudan to Saudi Arabia when it sank after several thousand more animals were loaded on board than it was meant to carry.

“The ship, Badr 1, sank during the early hours of Sunday morning,” a senior Sudanese port official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It was carrying 15,800 sheep, which was beyond its load limits.” The official said the ship was supposed to carry only 9,000 sheep.

Another official, who said that all crew was rescued, raised concerns over the economic and environmental impact of the accident.

“The sunken ship will affect the port's operation,” the official said.

“It will also likely have an environmental impact due to the death of the large number of animals carried by the ship”.

Last month, a massive fire broke out in the cargo area of Suakin port, lasting hours and causing heavy damage. It was not clear what caused the blaze.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire but has yet to release its findings.

The historic port town of Suakin is no longer Sudan's main foreign trade hub, a role which has been taken by Port Sudan, some 60 kilometres away along the Red Sea coast.

There have been moves to redevelop the port, but a 2017 deal with Turkey to restore historic buildings and expand the docks was suspended after the ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan remains gripped by a chronic economic crisis, which has deepened following last year's military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The military takeover triggered punitive measures, including aid cuts by Western governments, who demanded the restoration of the transitional administration installed after Bashir was toppled.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the budget
Updated 12 Jun, 2022

After the budget

The rulers will have only themselves to blame if they set impractical goals that they are unable to deliver on.
Afghan visa policy
12 Jun, 2022

Afghan visa policy

PAKISTAN has been a destination of ‘choice’ for millions of Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland for the...
Cricket power show
12 Jun, 2022

Cricket power show

THE first win was nerve-jangling, the second emphatic. For 14 years, Multan had missed out on international cricket...
Budget 2022-23
Updated 11 Jun, 2022

Budget 2022-23

Budget document reads as if the government simply ticked off items from a checklist handed to it by the IMF.
Forest fire SOPs
11 Jun, 2022

Forest fire SOPs

THERE appears to be no respite from the forest fires that keep erupting in whatever relatively dense forests remain...
K-IV progress
11 Jun, 2022

K-IV progress

AFTER several delays and unfulfilled promises, the K-IV water project — designed to deliver an extra 260 million...