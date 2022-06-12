Official orders to set up census centres in GB

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan secretary home and prisons Iqbal Hussain has directed the deputy commissioners to establish census support centres near their offices for successful conduct of the 7th Digital Population and Housing Census, 2022, which would be held from Oct 15 to Nov 15, this year.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop held here on Saturday to sensitise the participants to the digital population and housing census.

The workshop was organised by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Secretary local government Akhtar Hussain Rizvi, PBS’s chief statistician Dr Naeemuz Zafar, member (support services/resource management) PBS Mohammad Sarwar Gondal, commissioners and deputy commissioners from the various districts of GB attended the event.

Mr Hussain appreciated the PBS on the strategy adopted for confidence building of the stakeholders for making the exercise a success. “PBS and the GB government will work together to make this activity a success,” he said, adding dashboards would be very helpful for monitoring activities and bringing transparency in the process.

