DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 12, 2022

Official orders to set up census centres in GB

A Correspondent Published June 12, 2022 - Updated June 12, 2022 10:19am

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan secretary home and prisons Iqbal Hussain has directed the deputy commissioners to establish census support centres near their offices for successful conduct of the 7th Digital Population and Housing Census, 2022, which would be held from Oct 15 to Nov 15, this year.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop held here on Saturday to sensitise the participants to the digital population and housing census.

The workshop was organised by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Secretary local government Akhtar Hussain Rizvi, PBS’s chief statistician Dr Naeemuz Zafar, member (support services/resource management) PBS Mohammad Sarwar Gondal, commissioners and deputy commissioners from the various districts of GB attended the event.

Mr Hussain appreciated the PBS on the strategy adopted for confidence building of the stakeholders for making the exercise a success. “PBS and the GB government will work together to make this activity a success,” he said, adding dashboards would be very helpful for monitoring activities and bringing transparency in the process.

Published in Dawn,June 12th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the budget
Updated 12 Jun, 2022

After the budget

The rulers will have only themselves to blame if they set impractical goals that they are unable to deliver on.
Afghan visa policy
12 Jun, 2022

Afghan visa policy

PAKISTAN has been a destination of ‘choice’ for millions of Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland for the...
Cricket power show
12 Jun, 2022

Cricket power show

THE first win was nerve-jangling, the second emphatic. For 14 years, Multan had missed out on international cricket...
Budget 2022-23
Updated 11 Jun, 2022

Budget 2022-23

Budget document reads as if the government simply ticked off items from a checklist handed to it by the IMF.
Forest fire SOPs
11 Jun, 2022

Forest fire SOPs

THERE appears to be no respite from the forest fires that keep erupting in whatever relatively dense forests remain...
K-IV progress
11 Jun, 2022

K-IV progress

AFTER several delays and unfulfilled promises, the K-IV water project — designed to deliver an extra 260 million...