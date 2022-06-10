Senate passes fiscal responsibility bill amid opposition’s protest

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thu­rsday passed the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 by a majority vote without any discussion amid protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members.

The bill closely linked with ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was moved by Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha. The bill has already been passed by the National Assembly.

The PTI lawmakers gathered close to the chairman’s podium during the passage process and kept on chanting slogans.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem and other senators from the opposition urged the Chairman to refer the bill to the committee concerned for detailed discussion as per tradition.

Govt, opposition members trade corruption allegations

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar pointed out that the bill already passed by the National Assembly had been initiated by the previous PTI government.

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said passage of the bill was part of Pakistan’s international obligation.

Stressing that rising debt was a serious issue and pointing out that the country could not effectively manage debts, she said repayments form the major head of expenditure. “We need to curtail and better manage it,” she remarked.

The bill seeks to achieve key objectives, including limiting the stock of government guarantees to 10 per cent of GDP; publication of medium term national marco-fiscal framework; institutionalise debt management functions in a single office reporting to the Finance Secretary.

“Proposed amendments will strengthen the Debt Office with the mandate and resources for effective planning and execution of debt management functions of the govern­ment,” the statement of aims and objectives reads.

The house also passed the National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority Bill to undertake several interventions to promote Seerat Research and lessons, in the light of Quran and Sunnah, from it for positive changes in Pakistani society, and provide factual narrative about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Earlier, during the question hour, the government and the opposition lawmakers named and shamed each other over corruption.

A former minister and PTI leader chided PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz for her claim that she does not own any property in Pakistan while refuting owning assets in London.

The government in a counter attack referred to the BRT, Malam Jabba, Ring Road, Billion Tree Tsunami scams and assured all involved in mega scams will be acted against.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2022