Today's Paper | June 09, 2022

Man held by police gunned down on way to Peshawar court

Bureau Report Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 09:58am

PESHAWAR: A man being taken to a local court in police custody was killed by a rival on the outskirts of the city here on Wednesday.

An official of the Bhadbher police station told Dawn that the accused was being taken to a court in a private car when his rival opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The attacker managed to escape the scene.

A police spokesperson said that the victim, identified as Hastam, was arrested on charges of facilitating a proclaimed offender.

In a similar development, gunmen attacked an accused being taken to court by the police in the limits of Phandu police station. However, no one was hurt in the attack.

Police said that Noor Islam was being taken to court in police custody when his rival, namely Hazrat Ali, opened fire on him. They said that the attacker was arrested.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022

