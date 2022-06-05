DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 05, 2022

Putin warns of new targets if Ukraine supplied with long-range missiles

AFP Published June 5, 2022 - Updated June 5, 2022 04:52pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address announcing the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released on February 24. — Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address announcing the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released on February 24. — Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow will strike new targets if the West supplies long-range missiles to Ukraine and said new arms deliveries to Kyiv were aimed at “prolonging the conflict”.

If Kyiv is supplied with long-range missiles, “we will draw the appropriate conclusions and use our arms [...] to strike targets we haven't hit before,” Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

In extracts of an interview to be broadcast late on Sunday on Rossiya-1 television, Putin did not specify exactly which targets could be hit nor the exact range of the missiles to which Moscow would react.

But his comments came just days after the United States announced it would supply Ukraine with Himars multiple launch rocket systems.

Himars is a mobile unit that can simultaneously launch multiple precision-guided missiles up to 80 kilometres away.

Military experts say that the range of the Himars systems is slightly longer than that of similar Russian systems, meaning Kyiv's forces could strike enemy artillery while keeping out of Moscow's reach.

US President Joe Biden has nevertheless ruled out supplying Ukraine with systems that could reach as far as Russia, despite Kyiv's repeated demands for such weapons.

Putin said that there was “nothing new” in the weapons supplied by Washington to Kyiv, and that Ukrainian forces had at their disposal weapons “similar to Soviet- or Russian-made systems”.

The range of the missiles did not “depend on the system itself, but on the missiles used,” the Russian leader continued. “From what we know and understand today, they are systems using missiles with range of 45-70 kilometres”.

Putin said that the sole aim of the West supplying arms to Ukraine was “to prolong the conflict for as long as possible”.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nabi
Jun 05, 2022 05:18pm
No one can stop United states
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 05, 2022 05:31pm
He also said, Russia was in discussion with IK on discounted oil & wheat.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Jun 05, 2022 05:43pm
Putin is right
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saving Earth
05 Jun, 2022

Saving Earth

FIFTY years ago today, countries worried by the pressing environmental concerns faced by a planet they shared, came...
Excellent cricket
05 Jun, 2022

Excellent cricket

ON the back of a disastrous World Cup campaign, the Twenty20 and One-Day International series wins against Sri Lanka...
Karachi fire
Updated 05 Jun, 2022

Karachi fire

An investigation team needs to determine why a superstore was allowed to turn a residential building’s basement.
Moody’s downgrade
Updated 04 Jun, 2022

Moody’s downgrade

The rating agency is reasonable in expecting that the government cannot deliver stability in its short tenure.
Water shortages
04 Jun, 2022

Water shortages

THIS summer has unpredictably turned out to be the driest in most parts of the country in many decades. No wonder...
Palestine killings
04 Jun, 2022

Palestine killings

THE murder of four Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories by Israeli forces over a period of two days...