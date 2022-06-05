PM Shehbaz sends helicopters to aid firefighting efforts in Swat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said he has passed orders for helicopters to be flown to Swat to help the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) put out the wildfires that have been raging in five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for more than 24 hours.

In a tweet today, the premier said that two choppers were being immediately sent to the area at the request of the NDMA. "The full aerial support will boost the efforts of Rescue 1122, district administration & forest department to extinguish the fire," he said.

According to rescue officials and locals, the wildfires broke out in different areas of districts Shangla, Haripur, Swat, Lower Dir and Mohmand on Saturday. The administrations of affected areas told Dawn that they had mobilised resources to put out the fires, which were destroying green trees and livestock grazing areas.

In Shangla, four members of a family were killed and another injured during attempts to douse the blaze that engulfed Ali Jaan Kaprai, a village located on a mountain in tehsil Chakesar. Another woman suffered burn injuries in the incident, while houses were reduced to ashes.

Shangla Deputy Commis­sioner Ziaur Rehman said that the fire had broken out in the bushes before it quickly engulfed nearby forests and swept towards a populated area.

Responding to a question regarding relief efforts, the DC said that the area where the wildfire had broken out was located at a high altitude and therefore inaccessible.

Meanwhile in Swat, forest officials said fires had broken out in the mountains of Pattaney; an area in the suburbs of Mingora; the Sikai and Sigram mountain areas in tehsil Kabal; the Kota Aboha area in tehsil Barikot; and in the mountains of Charbagh.

“Rescue 1122, Swat police, Swat levies, civil defence and Pakistan Army are actively participating in firefighting efforts,” Qazi Shabir Ahmad, a forest range officer in Swat, told Dawn.

He said breakouts happen when scorching heat turns grass and shrubs to tinder. Careless smokers or farmers looking to clear their land can spark a natural disaster with one thoughtless move.

Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan said the district administration had initiated an inquiry and was collecting information to determine the causes of the fires erupting in multiple locations. “We have some initial information, but an inquiry committee is working to investigate the causes in detail,” he said.

On the other hand, separate fire breakouts were reported in Mohmand and Haripur as well. Rescue 1122 along with local fire authorities have been working to douse the blaze. However, officials said the affected areas were far off human reach.

They added that precious trees and forestland were burnt in the fire as well.

Last month, a massive fire decimated a pine nut forest in Balochistan's Sherani district in the Koh-i-Sulaiman range, leaving three people dead.