Today's Paper | June 04, 2022

Political turmoil in PTI government's last two months derailed economy: Tarin

Kalbe Ali Published June 4, 2022 - Updated June 4, 2022 01:46pm
PTI Senator and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin (L) addresses a press conference alongside ormer energy minister Hammad Azhar on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator and former finance minister said on Friday that during the previous government the economy was right on track and the political turmoil in the last couple of months derailed it and placed the country as well as the masses into a serious financial crisis.

Addressing a news conference along with former energy minister Hammad Azhar, he said economy was moving in the right direction in March 2022. “I told this to those who matter in the power corridors that economy was on the right track and if there was any political turmoil (garbar), this economic growth trajectory could break too," he said.

“I told this to those who matter in the power corridors that economy was on the right track and if there was any political interference, this economic growth trajectory could break too,” he said. “And [then] it happened. Within two months, they broke the economic cycle,” he added.

He said the current setup has failed to manage the economy and the only option is to hold fresh elections as soon as possible.

“They have to understand that they cannot simply drop such bombs on the citizens and that they should resign and hold fresh elections,” the former finance minister said, in an apparent reference to the recent heavy increase in prices of petroleum products and electricity.

The previous PML-N government had left a current account deficit of around $20 billion and as a result, the PTI government was forced to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), recalled Mr Tarin.

He said the then prime minister Imran Khan had announced a plan to freeze fuel and electricity prices up to July and even lower them by Rs10. “We had a plan to cover the gap,” he claimed, adding: “The plan was to get cheap Russian oil and PM Khan had discussions over it with President Vladimir Putin.” He added that Russian oil would be Rs40-50 per litre cheaper, but they could not buy it, as it would have annoyed the US and this is what they could not afford.

“We had plans to give targeted subsidies, and the refinery margins were lowered to Rs14 per litre, but now they have been raised to Rs70 per litre for diesel and more than Rs50 for petrol,” the former minister said.

He added that these refineries were pocketing a huge sum of money, and added that 60 per cent of diesel and 25pc of petrol consumed in the country were locally produced.

Mr Tarin also highlighted the social sector reforms undertaken by the former PTI government.

“When we used to increase by Rs1 or 3 per litre there was a serious reaction by these PDM parties. Miftah Ismail sahab and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sahab used to say it was a petrol bomb on the masses. Now the increase of Rs60 per litre should be termed as dropping an atom bomb on the masses,” Mr Tarin said.

Meanwhile, Mr Azhar termed the incumbent government as an “imposed setup.”

“A false and incorrect narrative that was established when they were in the opposition has been exposed now,” the former energy minister said, adding that the PTI government had decided to purchase oil at discounted rates from Russia from April.

“But these cartoons sitting at the helm of affairs claim that Pakistan has no money to buy Russian oil. PSO has purchased oil at spot rates in recent months at a very high price,” Mr Azhar said.

He lamented that the finance minister did not know that there were no sanctions on buying oil from Russia, but even Sri Lanka was buying oil from Russia.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2022

SayNoToPlastics
Jun 04, 2022 08:46am
Derailed economy! The engine was stolen and sold offshore a long time ago .
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Jun 04, 2022 08:47am
Hope he hasn't got any shares left in his bank because it would be targeted by the sacred power brokers, after this statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 04, 2022 08:49am
Who are these so called "power brokers"? Why are these politicians cryptic in their statements?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 04, 2022 08:50am
After failing the economy, Tarin is pointing fingers at others for his failures. It is a typical pattern of IK and PTI. They never own their mistakes and incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Jun 04, 2022 08:52am
Is PTI stand changed and blamed power broker instead American Donald Lu? Looks like new U-Turn
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Jun 04, 2022 08:52am
These power brokers need to be in jail. They have put 220 million people and only Muslim atomic power in great peril through their brainless misadventure! Soviets would have done much worse with them!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Jun 04, 2022 08:52am
The Best part "He said the current setup has failed to manage the economy and the only option is to hold fresh elections as soon as possible ". How economy is linked with election?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahfooz Mustafa Khan
Jun 04, 2022 08:52am
Tareen is a footpath banker of no consequence who clung to the the coattails of Shortcut Aziz . A man whose schooling denied him the correct pronunciation of “ DECISION” ! A man of humble beginnings and background . He has lost his perspective and needs a facelift badly. His other claim tk fame is his limp wristed relationship to Anwer Majeed! What more can I say. !! But what has this country come to?
Reply Recommend 0
Yusuf
Jun 04, 2022 08:56am
Will PMLN please answer these charges?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jun 04, 2022 09:09am
A stooge!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 04, 2022 09:10am
Absolutely right!
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Jun 04, 2022 09:10am
Yes. That interference happened in 2018 when incompetent imran was imposed on us.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 04, 2022 09:17am
It was you shaukat tareen, and your leader imran niazi who have brought out country to the edge of bankruptcy. The power brokers are just trying to repair the damage they have done by supporting you in 2018
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jun 04, 2022 09:20am
Mr. Tarin is a good human being. Sad to see him repeat lies made by PTI leadership.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jun 04, 2022 09:22am
Mr. Tareen, didn’t you admit that PTI had no economical plan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 04, 2022 09:35am
Yes correct whole Nation knows who has ruined the country and still process is On .
Reply Recommend 0
Waz
Jun 04, 2022 09:53am
These power brokers just want to make sure they remain in control. Don’t care much about progress of the country or state of a common man.
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Jun 04, 2022 10:27am
Which Russian oil? How was it going to arrive? If you couldn't get from next door Iran how could you from Russia?
Reply Recommend 0
Zidan
Jun 04, 2022 10:31am
The economy was on the right track after you and your predecessors had sent the dollar from 105 to 191?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 04, 2022 10:49am
Looking at West for all the cure didn’t worked out well for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 04, 2022 10:54am
China, India, Sri Lanka and whole of the Europe is buying Russian oil and gas but our Miftah is afraid of sanctions. And then they say why we call them slaves.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jun 04, 2022 11:07am
Exactly
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed
Jun 04, 2022 11:21am
Blame game is on - no one accepts responsibility, in this strange world only heard from honest terrorist.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 04, 2022 11:40am
Everybody in the PTI is demanding elections. The question arises why didn't they just order them when they were in power if they now think that fresh elections are the only answer? A party that thought taking u-turns was a good idea! That move is the worst thing for a politician's credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Mughal
Jun 04, 2022 11:47am
Yes they are responsible for mess since partition
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 04, 2022 11:48am
Very True, these brokers have destroyed the economy in the last 50 days ever since Ex-PMIK was ousted, what else one could expect from these uneducated characters.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 04, 2022 12:08pm
@Anis Motiwala, iran is UN banned while Russia is not. Use common sense
Reply Recommend 0

