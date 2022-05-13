DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 13, 2022

MQM-P, PPP set to finalise terms for coalition

Imran AyubPublished May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 10:33am
PPP and MQM-P delegations hammer out issues at the latter’s headquarters in Bahadurabad on Thursday.—PPI
PPP and MQM-P delegations hammer out issues at the latter’s headquarters in Bahadurabad on Thursday.—PPI

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are certain on the positive outcome of the coalition between the two parties as on Thursday they further inched forward on the “Charter of Rights” signed by them last month. They agreed to prepare the consensual draft and move it to the Sindh Assembly for final amendments to the new local government law while sketching out execution plan of other points of the accord that included establishment of a university in Hyderabad and a women varsity in the province.

The fresh resolve came at a meeting between the two sides when a two-member PPP delegation visited MQM-P’s temporary headquarter in Bahadurabad and held a detailed discussion.

The meeting lasted almost two hours which mainly discussed the amendment to the LG law and an empowered local body system for the province as mentioned in the last month’s “Charter of Rights”.

The PPP delegates — provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani — held talks with MQM-P’s Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveel Jamil, Khawaj Izhar ul Hasan and Javed Hanif. The two sides agreed to hold another session before finalising the draft of amendments to the local government.

Progress in fresh talks as amendments to LG law, other demands top agenda

“After one last meeting, we would send the proposed amendment to the Sindh Assembly,” said Mr Jamil while talking to reporters after the meeting.

“We have also discussed issues of women university in the province and a university in Hyderabad. This meeting was nothing new as we have been in constant touch since the accord was signed last month and we are almost close to develop the consensus on all the relevant issues.”

Appreciating MQM-P’s decision which was “made in larger interest of the country”, PPP lawmaker and Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said: “We are confident about the positive outcome of all this exercise,” and added they were in the process of finalising things in line with the demand of the MQM-P and other parties about the local government law.

“The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and president Asif Zardari have issued very clear directives that we have to move forward in larger interest of our country, this province and its people,” the provincial minister added.

In a major success after days-long exercise, anxious wait by workers and picking every so-called ‘card’ with due care, MQM-P has finally succeeded in striking a deal with the ruling PPP on almost all of its years-old demands which were under a guarantee offered from the leadership of the opposition alliance. The demands of the MQM-P agreed upon under the deal range from municipal government structure to future power sharing formula and recruitment policy in Sindh to local policing system.

Signed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi on behalf of their parties, the document also carried signatures of Mian Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Sardar Akhtar Mengal of Balochistan National Party and Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party as guarantors.

Since the agreement was signed in the first week of April 2022, the two sides are constantly engaging each other and now it seems that both have almost come to a consensual term for formal execution of the proposal mentioned in the accord.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2022

MQM AND PPP
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 13 May, 2022

Cold feet

Tough decisions need to be taken immediately to protect millions, who will ultimately foot the bill for further indecision.
13 May, 2022

India trade ties

THE appointment of a trade officer in Pakistan’s high commission in New Delhi has sparked discussions about a...
Death of a journalist
13 May, 2022

Death of a journalist

SHIREEN ABU AKLEH became a journalist for the very reason that a free media is so important: to be a voice for the...
Updated 12 May, 2022

Punjab in limbo

Governance in the country’s most populous province has been turned into a farce thanks to the PML-N and the PTI-PML-Q combine.
12 May, 2022

Voice of reason

SANER heads may yet prevail where the fallout in Pakistan from the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident some weeks ago is...
12 May, 2022

Enhanced vigilance

WITH the confirmation of the first case of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in Pakistan and the government’s ...