DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2022

Shehbaz allays VCs’ fears about cut in HEC budget

Kashif Abbasi Published May 31, 2022 - Updated May 31, 2022 09:47am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive that there should be no cut in the budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday brought a sigh of relief to vice chancellors (VCs) of public-sector universities.

Following reports that in the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, the finance ministry would allocate only Rs30 billion to the HEC against its demand for Rs104 billion as the recurring grant, the prime minister on Monday took notice and directed that there should be no cut.

“There is no question of a cut in the budget of the Higher Education Commission. I am aware of the negative effect that cuts have had on higher education during the past four years. I have given clear directions to Planning Commission and Ministry of Finance in this regard,” the prime minister stated in a tweet.

Says aware of negative effect cuts have had on higher education in past four years

Commenting on the PM’s decision, Chairman of the VCs Committee Dr Mohammad Ali, who is the vice chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), said: “We welcome PM’s announcement. It is a positive development that the prime minister has taken notice of the issue.”

He said the VCs committee this week would hold a meeting with officials of the Planning Commission and finance ministry. He said the government should allocate Rs104 billion to the HEC as per its demand.

Dr Ali said the recurring grant was meant for salaries and pensions and there should be no justification for imposing a cut on it.

According to the HEC, the finance ministry had communicated the Indicative Budget Ceilings (IBC) of only Rs30 billion for the higher education’s recurring grant against the rationalised demand of Rs104.98 billion.

This would be 45pc less than the current year’s allocation of Rs66.25 billion.

After concerns by the VCs of public-sector universities, the HEC governing board (commission) had deplored the unprecedented and massive cut in the budget of the higher education sector.

At an online meeting of the commission, which was presided by HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, who retired on Friday after completing his four-year tenure, criticised the government’s move of imposing a cut in the HEC’s recurring budget, stating that it would destroy the efforts made in the last two decades for bringing improvement to the education sector.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

31 May, 2022

Talking to TTP

If TTP's demands are met, it would amount to a surrender of the state’s authority over parts of the erstwhile tribal belt.
31 May, 2022

Abducted citizens

IT is a bold step; one that seems intended to force a much-needed breakthrough on an issue that has remained a...
31 May, 2022

Tackling polio resurgence

The emergence of as many as six polio cases since April in North Waziristan district, after a hiatus of 15 months,...
Ayodhya’s ghosts
Updated 30 May, 2022

Ayodhya’s ghosts

THE demolition of Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid in 1992 was an epochal moment in the post-independence history of India....
30 May, 2022

Wheat imports

THAT the lowest price the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, which is out to purchase half a million tonnes of wheat...
30 May, 2022

A moment of joy

IN the midst of a torrid summer, with the political temperature spiking and dark clouds gathering on the economic...