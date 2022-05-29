ECP notice to Punjab IG for reshuffle in police

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to the Punjab Police inspector general for violating its directions by ordering transfers and postings of police officials in PP-158 where by-polls are to be held on July 17.

The notice issued to the IGP by the returning officer on May 28 says the ECP had announced the scheduled for by-polls for 20 provincial assembly seats on May 25 and the IGP office had been intimated about it on May 26 that no transfers and posting would take place in the constituencies until the official announcement regarding the returned candidates. But, the SSP (operations) and other officers have been transferred and posted in Lahore in violation of the ECP directions, the notice reads.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2022