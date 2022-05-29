DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 29, 2022

ECP notice to Punjab IG for reshuffle in police

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 29, 2022 - Updated May 29, 2022 08:44am

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to the Punjab Police inspector general for violating its directions by ordering transfers and postings of police officials in PP-158 where by-polls are to be held on July 17.

The notice issued to the IGP by the returning officer on May 28 says the ECP had announced the scheduled for by-polls for 20 provincial assembly seats on May 25 and the IGP office had been intimated about it on May 26 that no transfers and posting would take place in the constituencies until the official announcement regarding the returned candidates. But, the SSP (operations) and other officers have been transferred and posted in Lahore in violation of the ECP directions, the notice reads.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Walking a tightrope
29 May, 2022

Walking a tightrope

The prime minister should be ready to take strict measures where necessary.
29 May, 2022

Twisted notions

THERE is a sickening sense of déjà vu about the crime and, even worse, the certainty that this will not be the ...
29 May, 2022

Hockey disappointment

IN the space of about two hours, the disappointment of a narrow 3-2 loss to Japan turned into sheer anguish for the...
Updated 28 May, 2022

POL price shock

The state must look into exactly how much of an impact POL hikes have had on the prices of everyday items.
28 May, 2022

Changed laws

THERE will be much noise made over bills passed in the last two days by parliament to amend election and National...
28 May, 2022

Causing damage

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s remarks that he called off his protest, not because he had reached a deal but...