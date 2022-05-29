Maryam takes exception to Imran’s call to apex court

BAHAWALPUR: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has taken strong exception to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call to the Supreme Court seeking unhindered access to Islamabad for his party’s second long march.

“The court should remain impartial and away from IK’s politics of anarchy. He drags national institutions into politics and then defames them,” she told a public meeting held in connection with Yaum-i-Takbir here on Saturday night.

The PTI chairman had announced on Saturday his party would approach the apex court on Monday to seek clarity on holding public rallies.

She said after failure of May 25 long march, Khan had sought help from the apex court. “Is this the court’s job to rescue him?” she asked.

Her cousin and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif warned Imran Khan he would be jailed if he made a second attempt to storm the federal capital.

Ms Maryam said the country faced internal threat from the PTI chairman who was out to create chaos and confusion in the country. “With due respect, I want to ask the apex court to maintain distance from the politics of this anarchist as the Supreme Court is an institution of Pakistan,” she added.

Ms Maryam said if Russia had given consent to provide petrol and gas on concessional rates, then why an agreement was not signed. She said that now government had been forced to increase petroleum prices only due to PTI government’s agreement with the IMF.

She said that Khan should be held accountable for his four years’ performance.

She lauded nuclear blasts by former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif despite global pressure. She said the country’s defence was now strong.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2022