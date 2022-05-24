DAWN.COM Logo

Nida Kirmani, others released after brief detention in Karachi for protest over Baloch abductions

Imtiaz Ali Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 11:03pm

Karachi police on Tuesday briefly detained 18 people, including academic Nida Kirmani, for staging a protest against enforced disappearances of members from the Baloch community in the metropolis.

South Senior Superintendent of Police Asad Raza (Raza) told Dawn.com that the activists had announced that they would take out a rally from Karachi Press Club to Sindh Chief Minister House. He added that female police officers had asked the protesters to disperse as there was a ban on such gatherings on the orders of the home department.

SSP Raza said the police was forced to take action also because of the presence of international cricketers in the vicinity.

It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka's women's cricket team is currently in Karachi for a three-match Twenty20 series.

SSP Raza said the 18 individuals ⁠— 10 men and eight females, including Kirmani ⁠— were detained and brought to the Artillery Maidan police station after they tried to advance further. He added that they were later released.

Kirmani also said that she and others were released as there were no charges against them and their cellphones were also returned. However, she said that "information was recorded about everyone, and photos were taken of the Baloch men who were with us."

